Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fantastic day to make your pitch to bosses, parents and VIPs, especially if it’s related to boosting your earnings or increasing your wealth. People admire you now because the Sun is at the top of your chart. Today your ruler Mars is dancing with lucky Jupiter. This is the Midas touch!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a marvelous day to make travel plans or to explore opportunities in legal or medical matters. It’s also a great day to work in publishing and the media. You have the energy to finish an important paper or manuscript, or to pitch it to someone because you’re on fire!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s fortunate your relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive at this time because this is an excellent day to settle disputes about inheritances and shared property. It’s also a wonderful day to talk to debtors and creditors or anyone to get the results you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might attract someone to you today who is powerful and persuasive. If this is the case, they will probably have the upper hand. Go along to get along. Be cooperative and hope for the best results, which are likely, because people will be generous.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can accomplish a lot because you have the energy and motivation to be productive. Expect great results from your job or from anything that you do. You might also do something to improve your health in a wonderful way. Certainly, you’re pumped and enthusiastic!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your sense of competition is aroused today, which is why you will excel at sports and anything that you do with groups and also children. Gamblers will feel this urge. Ditto for athletes. You can even use this driving energy to make social plans and party! You’re in the groove!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you have the energy (and probably support) to make changes at home, especially changes that will reorganize where you live. For some reason, increased chaos and activity on the home front have given you a challenging situation. Today you can tackle it with gusto!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have a positive mindset today, which will help you to market, sell, teach, act or convince anyone about anything because your powers of persuasion and communication are top-notch! This will also be a busy day. (Perfect day for travel.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will work hard to do whatever you can to boost your earnings today. However, admittedly, you might also work just as hard to spend your money because you’re enthusiastic about something. And if you do spend, you will spend big! (That’s who you are.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel good today! This is why it’s a great day to work and advance your own interests. Business and finances are favored. Likewise, you can shine in sports or any competitive activity because you have a clear sense of yourself and your needs. Plus, you’re thinking like a winner!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. Nevertheless, younger, creative people are eager to see you and hear what you have to say. You can also make wonderful improvements at home or within your family today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with friends, as well as clubs and organizations, are excellent today because you can easily express yourself and defend your own best interests. If someone asks for your advice, you will sound like you know what you’re talking about.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Oliver Platt (1960) shares your birthday. You are goal driven and very enthusiastic about what you do. You have a passion for adventure; and you’re an excellent communicator. This is a wonderful, fun-loving year for you! Make time to socialize and enjoy your life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit!

