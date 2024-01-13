Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pull back and take it easy today. This is a poor day to shop for anything other than food and gas. Check the moon alert. However, it’s a wonderful time to socialize with others and explore hobbies and creative activities because you can think outside of the box.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today in particular, you will enjoy talking to people from other cultures and different backgrounds because it will please you to hear new ideas and learn new ways of doing things whether it’s arts and crafts, cooking, food choices — anything. You’re curious about other countries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful because you have a natural interest in financial matters and shared property at this time; however, today during the moon alert is a poor time to make financial decisions and certainly, not a good time to spend money except for food or gas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze. Conversations with partners and close friends will be relaxed and cover a wide variety of topics. Enjoy spit-balling ideas but agree to nothing important until the moon alert is over. Just coast.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although many people will relax, you’re in the mood to work and be productive. Nevertheless, do be aware of the moon alert, which is for most of this day! Therefore, do what you can but postpone important decisions until it’s over. Good time for creativity!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day for any kind of creative work because you’re imaginative and full of original ideas. It’s an excellent day to write, sculpt, draw, paint or work with children. You might apply your creative ideas to sports events and social outings as well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Choose to kick back and relax at home today if possible. However, you will also enjoy having friends and family over to relax with you — or possibly, to do some work that is needed. Be aware of the moon alert and restrict spending to food and gas. Avoid important decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day for writers and teachers and anyone who has to come up with creative ideas in their communications with others because the moon alert will allow your imagination to come alive! Nevertheless, it’s a poor day for important decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do be careful today because a number of planets are in your Money House, which means you might spend money or make financial decisions or even shop for clothing. All of these are poor choices during the moon alert today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might feel a bit spaced out, even confused. Part of you is energetic, driven and ambitious; however, you will discover that much of what you want to do will go south in a New York minute. Take it easy. Don’t be demanding of yourself or others because most of this day is a moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to enjoy the company of others. You might also enjoy your own company, which you’re confident about doing because you’re an independent soul. Nevertheless, you do value your friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular day for you! You will enjoy seeing friends or being involved with groups, perhaps even competitively? Nevertheless, because most of this day is a moon alert, agree to nothing important. Take it easy.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Liam Hemsworth (1990) shares your birthday. You believe in yourself, which is why you are always moving forward with your ideas and projects. You can overcome obstacles. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s important to take charge of your health. Focus on physical exercise, perhaps martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

