The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant day because it offers you the option of doing what you want. You can catch up on chores or you can relax. However, you do feel ambitious about getting something done, and this can’t be ignored. (Your motivation will put you in gear.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll enjoy spending time with a friend or a group because you have a strong need to communicate to others. In fact, any kind of group activity, be it church or a club or family will please you. You also might make travel plans with others because you feel adventurous.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. You might be popular because you look good to others. This puts you in a good position if you have to discuss how to divide or share something or deal with shared property.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might do something different because you want to learn or explore new ideas or meet people from different backgrounds. In other words, you want to shake things up a bit — but at your own comfort level. Preferably, let them come to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day for discussions about shared property, inheritances or anything to do with your involvement with the resources of someone else. People in authority will favor you; plus, you will work hard to get the results from others that you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. Fortunately, people are in a generous frame of mind and they will accommodate you. Great day for social outings and children’s activities. Romance is in the air!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although many want to relax, you will actually be productive because you’re in the mood to work (and you would like others to help you as well). You’re trying to get a lot done at home, which is important to you because you are affected by your surroundings more than any other sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful day for you! You can relax and take things easy. You can enjoy fun activities with kids or sports events. You might also explore how to express your own creative talents. Alternatively, you might go out and schmooze with friends. Enjoy your day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If possible, you’ll be pleased to stay at home and focus on family. You will also welcome an opportunity to enjoy your own solitude in familiar surroundings. Discussions with a female family member might be significant. (We do know that money issues are on your mind.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Quite likely, you will be involved in discussions with others, as well as errands, short trips and busy diversions. Enjoy meeting new people and seeing new places because with the sun, Mercury and Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be concerned with financial matters today, including shopping. You might also have some moneymaking ideas? Basically, you’re interested in ways to improve your home and where you live. And you will do this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because the moon is in your sign, this gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. Therefore, this is the day to ask someone for a small favor. (You will definitely be inclined to get your way.) This is also a great day to socialize and schmooze with others. In particular, group activities will appeal.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rock musician Dave Grohl (1969) shares your birthday. You have a sharp mind. You’re an excellent communicator and very observant. You don’t like to be bored. You’re loyal to loved ones. Exciting changes will bring you increased personal freedom this year. Seek out new opportunities and new friends. Expect to travel and expand your horizons.

Next Up In Entertainment
DuSable Museum kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. weekend with deeper look at the civil rights icon
Second City teachers reach tentative contract deal to avert strike
For winter surfers on Lake Michigan, bad weather is almost always good
Dear Abby: I wish my dad, stepmom helped more with babysitting
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
José Ochoa named new president of National Museum of Mexican Art
The Latest
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
No Wemby, no problem? Bulls get pushed to end by Spurs
It not only took 24 points and 16 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic to help edge the seven-win Spurs on Saturday, but the big man also had to play hero with a clutch three-pointer with 31 seconds left.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Stars rallied to beat the Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose to Stars after crucial turnover spoils defenseman Seth Jones’ return
Jones played well overall in his first game back after missing 15 with a shoulder injury, but one miscue made the difference in the Hawks’ 3-1 defeat Saturday.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_118396911.jpg
Cubs
Shōta Imanaga pays tribute to Ben Zobrist, 2016 World Series team celebrated at Cubs Convention
“It’s very cool for me to have a guy like that honor me; coming from an honor culture — the Japanese culture — that means a lot,” Zobrist said in his press conference session Saturday.
By Kyle Williams
 
Red crime scene tape is seen lit up from a car’s headlights.
Crime
Man killed in McKinley Park drive-by shooting
The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 33rd Street when he was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman (12) drives toward the basket against Normal.
High School Basketball
Undefeated Waubonsie Valley earns a statement win against Normal
Waubonsie Valley junior Tyreek Coleman is tired of hearing that his team is undefeated because it hasn’t played a challenging schedule.
By Michael O’Brien
 