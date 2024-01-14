Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant day because it offers you the option of doing what you want. You can catch up on chores or you can relax. However, you do feel ambitious about getting something done, and this can’t be ignored. (Your motivation will put you in gear.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll enjoy spending time with a friend or a group because you have a strong need to communicate to others. In fact, any kind of group activity, be it church or a club or family will please you. You also might make travel plans with others because you feel adventurous.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. You might be popular because you look good to others. This puts you in a good position if you have to discuss how to divide or share something or deal with shared property.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might do something different because you want to learn or explore new ideas or meet people from different backgrounds. In other words, you want to shake things up a bit — but at your own comfort level. Preferably, let them come to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day for discussions about shared property, inheritances or anything to do with your involvement with the resources of someone else. People in authority will favor you; plus, you will work hard to get the results from others that you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. Fortunately, people are in a generous frame of mind and they will accommodate you. Great day for social outings and children’s activities. Romance is in the air!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although many want to relax, you will actually be productive because you’re in the mood to work (and you would like others to help you as well). You’re trying to get a lot done at home, which is important to you because you are affected by your surroundings more than any other sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful day for you! You can relax and take things easy. You can enjoy fun activities with kids or sports events. You might also explore how to express your own creative talents. Alternatively, you might go out and schmooze with friends. Enjoy your day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If possible, you’ll be pleased to stay at home and focus on family. You will also welcome an opportunity to enjoy your own solitude in familiar surroundings. Discussions with a female family member might be significant. (We do know that money issues are on your mind.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Quite likely, you will be involved in discussions with others, as well as errands, short trips and busy diversions. Enjoy meeting new people and seeing new places because with the sun, Mercury and Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be concerned with financial matters today, including shopping. You might also have some moneymaking ideas? Basically, you’re interested in ways to improve your home and where you live. And you will do this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because the moon is in your sign, this gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. Therefore, this is the day to ask someone for a small favor. (You will definitely be inclined to get your way.) This is also a great day to socialize and schmooze with others. In particular, group activities will appeal.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rock musician Dave Grohl (1969) shares your birthday. You have a sharp mind. You’re an excellent communicator and very observant. You don’t like to be bored. You’re loyal to loved ones. Exciting changes will bring you increased personal freedom this year. Seek out new opportunities and new friends. Expect to travel and expand your horizons.

