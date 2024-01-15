Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 11:15 p.m. to midnight PST. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your idealism is aroused, which is why you want to do something to make the world a better place. Fortunately, you’re in a position to do something because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are all at the top of your chart giving you influence and visibility. Think globally, act locally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your desire to travel and explore new vistas is strong! If you can’t travel, then expand your mind through books, film, talking to people from other cultures and exploring your own city. A conversation with a female acquaintance might make your day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is at the top of your chart, which calls attention to you. In fact, some people will know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, you have a desire to do good. You might help someone by using the resources of your partner or a third party to benefit them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make an effort to do something different to satisfy your urge for adventure and stimulation. Shake things up a little! It’s Monday, and you have the feeling that you want to make a “different” week unfold. You want to broaden your world! (Be patient with partners today.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you can get satisfaction by performing a small kindness for someone. Acknowledge a cashier or a bus driver. Hold the door open for someone. Yield to someone when driving. Little acts of generosity and kindness throughout the day make you feel good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re starting this week in a playful mood! You have an interest in the arts, children’s activities, sports, social outings and fun getaways. Redecorating projects and anything that makes your home more attractive will please you. Cooperate with partners and close friends today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Home and family continue to be a strong focus — mainly through family discussions plus increased activity. Fortunately, with Venus in your House of Communications, your ability to relate to others is excellent. Your words will charm people, which makes life easier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your fast pace continues this week! With errands, short trips and appointments, you’ve got things to do, places to go and people to see! You might attract money to you today. It’s also a playful day. Enjoy fun activities with children and social outings. Romance is favored.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Note to self: This is an excellent week to buy wardrobe goodies because you will like what you see in the mirror. Meanwhile, you’re focused on cash flow, earnings and moneymaking ideas. However, today you might want to relax at home before you meet your week head on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a strong urge to communicate to others now because Mercury is in your sign. Furthermore, today the moon is passing through your House of Communications, which will heighten your need to express your ideas to others. People will listen to you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although you’re happy to keep a low profile right now, today your focus is on money and possessions. If you need help from someone, a friend will probably respond (or perhaps a group) because your relations with friends and groups are excellent right now.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the last day the moon is in your sign until next month (February 10). Make the best use of this because when the moon is in your sign, you have an advantage over other signs. Use it! When you’ve got it, baby, flaunt it!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, comedian Andrea Martin (1947) shares your birthday. You are insightful about the behavior of others, and want to lead and inspire them. Personal responsibilities and service to others (especially family) is your theme this year. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Enroll in classes. Time for a makeover?

