The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

‘They’re tested now’: Homewood-Flossmoor rounding into form after blowout win

“We knew Jaeda was used to playing in big-time games,” H-F coach Anthony Smith said. “It was just the other kids coming up and growing up. They’re tested now.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE ‘They’re tested now’: Homewood-Flossmoor rounding into form after blowout win
merlin_118476506.jpg

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jaeda Murphy (20) drains an early three against St. Ignatius, January 14, 2024, Lisle, Illinois | Allen Cunningham / For the Sun Times

Allen Cunningham, Chicago Sun Times

Homewood-Flossmoor has been a team in transition to start the season. The Vikings graduated star forward Alyssa Latham — currently at Syracuse — and have been trying to forge a new identity with this current group.

Add in the rigorous schedule H-F has played; taking some lumps is natural. The Vikings have played Batavia, Bolingbrook, Butler and Kenwood already. Those are four of the best teams in the state. However, facing the tough competition has benefited the Vikings as they entered this season with many unknowns outside of senior guard Jaeda Murphy. 

“We knew Jaeda was used to playing in big-time games,” H-F coach Anthony Smith said. “It was just the other kids coming up and growing up. We played tough. They’re tested now.”

That resolve showed in a dominant 78-46 win over St. Ignatius (7-11) at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Benet Academy. H-F’s pressure-packed defense forced 23 Wolfpack turnovers. From the start of the game to the end, the Vikings played full-court defense and didn’t give Ignatius any breathing room offensively. 

“We’ve been working on defense all week in practice, making sure we’re being aggressive,” Murphy said. “We just went into the game making sure we were getting those steals, making those right plays, and staying in help.” 

Only Murphy finished in double figures in H-F’s 78-54 loss to Bolingbrook. Against St. Ignatius, H-F (13-6) senior guard Layla Pierce scored 19 points and sophomore guard Aunyai Deere scored 17. 

The balanced scoring effort is a notable shift in the team from the beginning of the season. 

“We weren’t playing as a team in the beginning; now everybody is continuing to grow in practice and getting better,” Murphy said. “We’re starting to have more players contribute to the game.”

Deere, in particular, had a huge game. Every pass she caught with two feet in the paint turned into two points. She also had the tough job of guarding St. Ignatius’ Audrey Mahoney, a sharp-shooting guard. Deere held Mahoney to five points. 

“We gave her their best player and told her, ‘This kid can shoot with the best of them,’” Smith said. “‘Play defense and your offense will come.’”

Smith said the Vikings need to clean up some of the back cuts they allowed and work on not getting lost in rotation. 

The Wolfpack, led by junior guard Reganne Reardon, made a run in the third quarter. Reardon was spectacular in the third quarter, scoring 15 points. She drove left and right repeatedly, and the Vikings had no answer for her. 

When St. Ignatius cut the Vikings lead to 56-44 with 6:08 in the third quarter, H-F answered with a three-pointer from Pierce and a steal and layup from junior guard Jemiyah McDonald to wrestle back control. 

The commitment to defense makes offense easier and eases Murphy’s scoring burden The difference in this win was that Murphy didn’t have to do everything.

“Anytime she has help, we usually win,” Smith said. “The games that we lost, she didn’t have the help and tried to do more. Today, she didn’t have to do that. She’s a pass-first guard, but she’s a kid that wants to win, so she’s gonna do anything it takes to win.”

Kyle Williams is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In Sports
Potential Bears draft pick QB Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Connor Bedard resumes skating Monday, just seven days after jaw surgery
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Some access options for ice fishing around the Fox Chain O’Lakes area
Jared Goff leads Lions to first playoff win in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford, Rams
Face it: Jordan rules. Jordan Love, that is, whose Packers playoff debut was scary-good
The Latest
With temperatures below zero Monday, a pedestrian shields their face from the wind while walking on West North Avenue near North Wells Street in Old Town on the North Side.
Weather
CPS cancels classes Tuesday as cold stretch continues in Chicago; temperatures edged above zero Monday
The high temperature was 1 degree at O’Hare Airport on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. CPS cancels classes citing hazardous travel conditions. | LIVE UPDATES
By Sun-Times staff
 
CPS.jpg
Education
Chicago Public Schools cancels Tuesday classes due to weather
No remote learning has been scheduled, but officials say school is expected to resume Wednesday.
By Isabel Funk
 
Ryan Butcher, 31, a member of Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, works with volunteers on Martin Luther King Day to give an interior makeover to Envision’s Westtown center.
News
MLK Day paint project offers a way to serve for any ability
Although Envision Unlimited’s Westtown center was closed Monday, the painting project took on the life of a project it normally hosts for people with developmental disabilities.
By David Struett
 
A fire was started on a CTA train early Saturday in the Loop.
Transportation
Orange Line trains on the move with some delays after ‘comparatively minor’ derailment: CTA
About 20 passengers were aboard the train and no injuries were reported, a CTA spokesperson said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Red crime scene tape is seen lit up from a car’s headlights.
Crime
Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after fatal shooting in Gresham still sought: CPD
Officers found the unidentified 29-year-old victim around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
By Cindy Hernandez and Violet Miller
 