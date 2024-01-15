Angelo Ciaravino throws back the dunk of the season as Mount Carmel downs Glenbrook North

If you’ve been to a high-profile high school basketball game in the past few years you’ve seen all the video cameras along the baseline. They all hope to capture a moment exactly like the one Mount Carmel senior Angelo Ciaravino provided on Monday at New Trier.

The Northwestern recruit dribbled underneath the basket, got to the other side and dunked. He never turned around, just leaped straight up with the ball in his hands over his head and dunked behind his back. It was a unique display of athleticism and body control. The type of highlight that will be remembered by high school basketball fans long after the final score drifts away.

But right now the score is still important. Ciaravino scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the No. 3 Caravan to a 67-58 win against Glenbrook North.

Mount Carmel (19-2) is undefeated in the state, won the Pekin Holiday Tournament and is perhaps flying a bit under the radar locally.

“We don’t feel slighted at all,” Caravan coach Phil Segroves said. “The teams in front of us are very worthy as well. And the way it is today, it is good for the kids not to see their names as much and maybe not have as much pressure. Right now we are playing loose and playing free.”

As the wins pile up and Ciaravino provides memorable moments, the pressure will build. But back to that dunk. Segroves has seen Ciaravino working on the move.

“I fool around with it,” Ciaravino said. “So it was cool just being open under there and being able to get it down. I had some fresh legs because we haven’t played in awhile.”

Glenbrook North, playing without leading scorer Sam Lappin, stayed in the game the entire way. Mount Carmel led by five at halftime and kept threatening to break it open but never could, largely due to the play of Spartans senior Josh Fridman (22 points).

Owen Giannoulias scored 17 points for the Spartans (15-4) and junior Jordan Cohen added eight points off the bench. Glenbrook North, which beat New Trier last week, hopes to have Lappin back from his hand injury in about a month.

“Hats off to Glenbrook North,” Segroves said. “We just scored more points today. If we played them over and over it would continue to be tight. They really run their stuff and have defensive philosphies.”

Senior Lee Marks had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Caravan and junior Grant Best added nine points.

It’s a challenging week ahead for Mount Carmel, with games against Loyola and Kenwood.

“The guys are really buying into what the coaches are saying and our seniors and leaders are really doing a great job at getting everyone involved with the team, even the last few guys on the bench,” Ciaravino said. “Everyone is connected.”