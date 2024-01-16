Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over the other signs. However, it’s at odds with Mercury and Mars. This means you might be annoyed with parents and bosses. Not only that, you might show it. Ask yourself, what’s the upside? Stay chill for your own good.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be doing a slow boil about something because you’re irritated with someone in the news, or someone who is “different,” or something related to legal or medical matters —and yet, you can’t speak up. (This is always frustrating.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

When interacting with friends, or groups and organizations today, you will have to display a bit of patience because someone might disagree with you about handling a certain amount of money or delegating funds or how to deal with sharing something. Side step this with your clever words.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the kind of day when you might have a public argument. It could be in a public place or an elevator? Ask yourself, “Do I want this?” You might end up with egg on your face. (Ketchup helps.) You don’t have to agree with others, but you don’t have to disagree, either. Keep your cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Arguments about politics, religion or racial issues might arise. This will benefit no one because arguments rarely do. Why ruin your day? Steer clear of this. Give opinionated people a wide berth. Instead, make social plans with others. Meet someone for coffee.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Disputes about funding related to children, sports events, social outings or vacations might arise today. Why not table these discussions for another day because people are easily irritated and ready to argue. (The moon in Aries is always feisty.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like to get along with others, which is why you are a people pleaser. Disharmony upsets you. Knowing this, avoid arguments with family and partners because it will rob you of your peace of mind. Don’t take the bait. Do yourself a favour.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Minor squabbles might take place at work today. They might be about a situation related to your pet, or medical or legal matters. Think about what your objective is and do what you can to achieve that. (Ignore petty irritations that get in the way of things.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents will have to be patient with their kids today to avoid arguments. Likewise, romantic partners should cut each other some slack to keep the peace. When you feel irritated, it’s so easy to say something that you later regret. Mum’s the word.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Grab some down time or solitude at home if you can swing this because you need some moments of privacy to pull your act together. Even though you might feel irritated with a family member, perhaps a female, keep your thoughts to yourself to avoid arguments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an emotional day for you. You might feel irritated with siblings, relatives or neighbors and want to speak up about it. Before you do this, ask yourself what will this accomplish? You might make things worse by adding fuel to the fire. (This too, shall pass.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money squabbles or arguments about possessions or something that you own might arise today. Very likely, this will be with someone younger, perhaps a friend or a member of a group. With Venus high in your chart, you can demonstrate grace under pressure. Be regal. Take the high road.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Supermodel Kate Moss (1974) shares your birthday. You are goal-oriented and spiritually inclined. You’re eager to learn and love to read. This year is about learning and teaching. Take time to renew your spiritual beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

