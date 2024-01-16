The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Transportation News Metro/State

Passengers evacuated after Metra train clips van on Far South Side

No one was hurt and the van struck by the train wasn’t occupied, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Passengers evacuated after Metra train clips van on Far South Side
Train cars sit in front of a Metra station in the snow. With the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on working remotely, Metra’s monthly ridership has declined significantly during the last year,

A Metra train struck a vehicle on the South Side Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Jordan Owen/Sun-Times

Passengers on a Metra Rock Island train were evacuated after the train struck a van in Morgan Park Tuesday morning, officials said.

A van had stalled on the tracks near the intersection of 111th Street and Marshfield Avenue about 7 a.m., and the driver got out of the car before the train struck it, according to a Metra spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

Around 200 passengers were on the inbound Rock Island train at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said. Some trains are being rerouted and running with minor delays as crews manage the situation.

https://x.com/CFDMedia/status/1747245348253503719?s=20

It’s unclear how long the line will be affected.

Next Up In News
Family demands answers after veteran dies from self-inflicted gunshot inside Chicago VA hospital
CPS cancels classes Tuesday as cold stretch continues in Chicago; temperatures edged above zero Monday
Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after fatal shooting in Gresham still sought: CPD
Woman fatally shot in domestic dispute at South Side business
Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebuffed his plea to pause migrant transports to Chicago area during freeze
The Latest
Jason Dickinson has had a career year for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson represents Blackhawks’ most interesting trade-or-sign decision
Teams around the NHL have “taken notice” of Dickinson’s goal-scoring breakout and elite defensive play, Hawks GM Kyle Davidson said. But for the same reasons, the Hawks may choose to extend the veteran forward instead.
By Ben Pope
 
Roy Fred Giddens; Jesse Brown VA hospital.&nbsp;
News
Family demands answers after veteran dies from self-inflicted gunshot inside Chicago VA hospital
“I don’t understand,” said the brother of Roy Fred Giddens. “How could you get a gun into the facilities?”
By Sophie Sherry
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Funeral reunion with my first love stirs old feelings
Though it’s decades later and she’s happily wed, woman feels she still needs closure with her high school boyfriend, who’s also married.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The old Will County Courthouse is a large, multiple-story cement building in the Brutalist style.
Other Views
Old Will County Courthouse in Joliet is ‘truly one-of-a-kind.’ What a mistake to demolish it.
Will County taxpayers are losing out on an economic and environmental opportunity, and the same thing is happening too often across Illinois, two leaders of Landmarks Illinois write.
By Bonnie McDonald and Quinn Adamowski
 
Aerial view of the heavily industrialized Calumet Harbor and Calumet River.
Editorials
Chicago’s Southeast Side needs a park, not a hill of toxic sediment
The park was promised almost 30 years ago, alongside the Calumet River. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration should work to make the park happen.
By CST Editorial Board
 