Passengers evacuated after Metra train clips van on Far South Side

Passengers on a Metra Rock Island train were evacuated after the train struck a van in Morgan Park Tuesday morning, officials said.
A van had stalled on the tracks near the intersection of 111th Street and Marshfield Avenue about 7 a.m., and the driver got out of the car before the train struck it, according to a Metra spokesperson. No injuries were reported.
Around 200 passengers were on the inbound Rock Island train at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said. Some trains are being rerouted and running with minor delays as crews manage the situation.
https://x.com/CFDMedia/status/1747245348253503719?s=20
It’s unclear how long the line will be affected.
CPS cancels classes Tuesday as cold stretch continues in Chicago; temperatures edged above zero Monday
The Latest
Teams around the NHL have “taken notice” of Dickinson’s goal-scoring breakout and elite defensive play, Hawks GM Kyle Davidson said. But for the same reasons, the Hawks may choose to extend the veteran forward instead.
“I don’t understand,” said the brother of Roy Fred Giddens. “How could you get a gun into the facilities?”
Though it’s decades later and she’s happily wed, woman feels she still needs closure with her high school boyfriend, who’s also married.
Will County taxpayers are losing out on an economic and environmental opportunity, and the same thing is happening too often across Illinois, two leaders of Landmarks Illinois write.
The park was promised almost 30 years ago, alongside the Calumet River. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration should work to make the park happen.