Passengers evacuated after Metra train clips van on Far South Side

Passengers on a Metra Rock Island train were evacuated after the train struck a van in Morgan Park Tuesday morning, officials said.

A van had stalled on the tracks near the intersection of 111th Street and Marshfield Avenue about 7 a.m., and the driver got out of the car before the train struck it, according to a Metra spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

Around 200 passengers were on the inbound Rock Island train at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said. Some trains are being rerouted and running with minor delays as crews manage the situation.

https://x.com/CFDMedia/status/1747245348253503719?s=20

It’s unclear how long the line will be affected.

