Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Aurora Central at Leo, 7:00
IC Catholic at DePaul, PPD
Marmion at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Montini at Loyola, 1-29 PPD
Providence at St. Ignatius, 2-16 PPD
Providence-St. Mel at De La Salle, 6:30
St. Francis at St. Rita, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Fenwick, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Highland Park at Maine East, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Chicago Christian at Hope Academy, 7:30
McNamara at Christ the King, 7:30
Timothy Christian at Marian Central, 7:30
CHICAGO PREP
Ida Crown at Northtown, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Carmel at St. Viator, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, PPD
Nazareth at Benet, PPD
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 7:00
Dundee-Crown at Huntley, 7:00
Hampshire at McHenry, 7:00
Jacobs at Burlington Central, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Lisle at Coal City, 1-31 PPD
Peotone at Manteno, PPD
Streator at Herscher, 1-17 PPD
Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 1-29 PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Roycemore at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00
LITTLE TEN
Earlville at Somonauk, 7:00
Hiawatha at Serena, 7:00
Newark at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Comer at Butler, 5:30
Noble Academy at Bulls Prep, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Johnson, 5:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Christian Liberty, 7:30
Mooseheart at Westminster Christian, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL
Curie at Hyde Park, PPD
Dyett at Lindblom, PPD
Perspectives-Lead at Kenwood, PPD
Phillips at Brooks, PPD
Simeon at Englewood, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL
Dunbar at Hubbard, PPD
Longwood at King, PPD
Richards (Chgo) at Hancock, PPD
Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH
Agricultural Science at South Shore, PPD
Fenger at Corliss, PPD
Harlan at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, PPD
UC-Woodlawn at Carver, PPD
Vocational at Morgan Park, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Urban Prep-Englewood, PPD
Gage Park at ACERO-Soto, PPD
Horizon-Southwest at DuSable, PPD
Instituto Heath at Tilden, PPD
Kelly at ACERO-Garia, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH
Air Force at Excel-South Shore, PPD
Chicago Military at Bowen, PPD
EPIC at ACE Amandla, PPD
Goode at Julian, PPD
Hirsch at Washington, PPD
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bremen at Hillcrest, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Argo at Evergreen Park, PPD
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Eisenhower at Tinley Park, PPD
Oak Forest at Oak Lawn, 1-17 PPD
Reavis at Lemont, 6:30
Richards at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Rich, PPD
Kankakee at Crete-Monee, 6:30
Thornwood at Thornton, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Plainfield South at Yorkville, 1-31 PPD
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Stagg, 6:00
Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Lockport at Andrew, 6:30
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at West Chicago, PPD
East Aurora at Streamwood, PPD
Elgin at Fenton, PPD
Glenbard South at South Elgin, 1-27 PPD
Larkin at Glenbard East, PPD
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 6:30
Proviso East at Leyden, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 6:00
Lyons at Proviso West, PPD
NON CONFERENCE
Beacon at Lake View, PPD
Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:00
Elmwood Park at Round Lake, 7:00
Evanston at Niles West, 6:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Iroquois West, 6:45
Golder at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Grant Park at Southland, 7:00
Grayslake Central at Maine East, PPD
Harvard at Oregon, 7:00
Henry-Senachwine at Leland, 7:00
ITW-Speer at Intrinsic-Belmont, 6:30
Maine West at Grayslake North, 7:00
Marist at Brother Rice, 7:00
Plainfield Central at Ottawa, 1-17 PPD
Ridgewood at Walther Christian, 7:30
Roanoke-Benson at Brimfield, 7:00
Schaumburg Christian at Westlake Christian, 2-5 PPD
St. Anne at Watseka, 2-16 PPD
St. Bede at DePue, 6:30
St. Edward at Chesterton, PPD
Tri-Point at Woodland, 7:00
Wauconda at Rolling Meadows, 7:00