Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Westinghouse’s Askia Bullie (1) goes to the basket against Young.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Aurora Central at Leo, 7:00

IC Catholic at DePaul, PPD

Marmion at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Montini at Loyola, 1-29 PPD

Providence at St. Ignatius, 2-16 PPD

Providence-St. Mel at De La Salle, 6:30

St. Francis at St. Rita, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Fenwick, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Highland Park at Maine East, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Chicago Christian at Hope Academy, 7:30

McNamara at Christ the King, 7:30

Timothy Christian at Marian Central, 7:30

CHICAGO PREP

Ida Crown at Northtown, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Carmel at St. Viator, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, PPD

Nazareth at Benet, PPD

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Dundee-Crown at Huntley, 7:00

Hampshire at McHenry, 7:00

Jacobs at Burlington Central, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Lisle at Coal City, 1-31 PPD

Peotone at Manteno, PPD

Streator at Herscher, 1-17 PPD

Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 1-29 PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Roycemore at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

Earlville at Somonauk, 7:00

Hiawatha at Serena, 7:00

Newark at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Comer at Butler, 5:30

Noble Academy at Bulls Prep, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Johnson, 5:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Christian Liberty, 7:30

Mooseheart at Westminster Christian, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Curie at Hyde Park, PPD

Dyett at Lindblom, PPD

Perspectives-Lead at Kenwood, PPD

Phillips at Brooks, PPD

Simeon at Englewood, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL

Dunbar at Hubbard, PPD

Longwood at King, PPD

Richards (Chgo) at Hancock, PPD

Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH

Agricultural Science at South Shore, PPD

Fenger at Corliss, PPD

Harlan at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, PPD

UC-Woodlawn at Carver, PPD

Vocational at Morgan Park, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Urban Prep-Englewood, PPD

Gage Park at ACERO-Soto, PPD

Horizon-Southwest at DuSable, PPD

Instituto Heath at Tilden, PPD

Kelly at ACERO-Garia, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Air Force at Excel-South Shore, PPD

Chicago Military at Bowen, PPD

EPIC at ACE Amandla, PPD

Goode at Julian, PPD

Hirsch at Washington, PPD

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bremen at Hillcrest, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Argo at Evergreen Park, PPD

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Eisenhower at Tinley Park, PPD

Oak Forest at Oak Lawn, 1-17 PPD

Reavis at Lemont, 6:30

Richards at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Rich, PPD

Kankakee at Crete-Monee, 6:30

Thornwood at Thornton, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Plainfield South at Yorkville, 1-31 PPD

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Stagg, 6:00

Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Lockport at Andrew, 6:30

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at West Chicago, PPD

East Aurora at Streamwood, PPD

Elgin at Fenton, PPD

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 1-27 PPD

Larkin at Glenbard East, PPD

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 6:30

Proviso East at Leyden, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 6:00

Lyons at Proviso West, PPD

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Lake View, PPD

Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:00

Elmwood Park at Round Lake, 7:00

Evanston at Niles West, 6:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Iroquois West, 6:45

Golder at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Grant Park at Southland, 7:00

Grayslake Central at Maine East, PPD

Harvard at Oregon, 7:00

Henry-Senachwine at Leland, 7:00

ITW-Speer at Intrinsic-Belmont, 6:30

Maine West at Grayslake North, 7:00

Marist at Brother Rice, 7:00

Plainfield Central at Ottawa, 1-17 PPD

Ridgewood at Walther Christian, 7:30

Roanoke-Benson at Brimfield, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Westlake Christian, 2-5 PPD

St. Anne at Watseka, 2-16 PPD

St. Bede at DePue, 6:30

St. Edward at Chesterton, PPD

Tri-Point at Woodland, 7:00

Wauconda at Rolling Meadows, 7:00

