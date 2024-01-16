Brother Rice and Marist heat up frozen Chicago with the Battle of Pulaski

Brother Rice’s gym is old and vertical and when Marist arrives to resume the Battle of Pulaski, one of Chicago’s great rivalries, it is jam-packed and claustrophobic.

The intense cold canceled school and events all over the city on Tuesday. But the rivalry game went on as scheduled, and Brother Rice’s gym was the warmest place for hundreds of miles.

Marist senior Darshan Thomas, a transfer from Fenwick, knew heading in that he was going to experience something unique.

“[My teammates] told me it was a game I’d remember for the rest of my life,” Thomas said.

Brother Rice senior Cale Cosme has been through several of the rivalry games. He’s learned that not even prior experience makes a difference right after tip.

“When you first hit the court it is nerve wracking, no matter how many times you’ve been through it,” Cosme said. “But you kind of ease into it and once the game gets going you are good to go.”

The No. 9 Crusaders dominated the second half and beat No. 15 Marist 65-47.

Xavier Fitch, a 6-7 senior, led the way for Brother Rice (19-2) with 19 points and 15 boards. He’s one of the area’s elite rebounders.

“This game is a little intimidating for everybody,” Fitch said. “I feel like if you aren’t scared a little bit that you’re not ready.”

Fitch was ready. Marist (16-4) jumped out to a quick 7-0 and then Fitch scored eight points in a 13-2 burst by the Crusaders.

Marist’s Achilles Anderson (24) reacts during the game against Brother Rice. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“They kind of punched us in the mouth right away but we’re more experienced and we knew how to take it better,” Fitch said.

Cosme had 15 points for Brother Rice. Junior Marcos Gonzales and senior Tyler Wooten each added 11.

Marist hung in for most of the third quarter but a pair of technicals early in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach for the RedHawks.

Thomas led Marist with 15 points and 10 rebounds and junior Marquis Vance contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Highly-regarded sophomore Stephen Brown added two points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Brother Rice earned its preseason ranking based on its sensational play in the meaningless fall leagues. Two months ago, there was a lot of doubt that the Crusaders, who don’t have a major star, could maintain top-ten status all season.

But they’ve proven everyone wrong and been even better than that.

Brother Rice players hoist the inaugural Battle of Pulaski Trophy, “The Pulaski Post”, after winning the game against Marist. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“As a group, collectively, we are so much better than we were even at the start of the season,” Cosme said. “We are playing like a team, defense and all of that.”

Now the 2023-24 Crusaders have a win they will always remember, a dominant thrashing of Marist in the Battle of Pulaski, which now has a trophy that stays with the winning school.

“The feeling when you are out on the court in this game is unexplainable,” Fitch said. “You would have to feel it yourself. There’s no word for it.”

