Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which makes you want to enjoy the company of others and be surrounded by people who like you. You might be intrigued with travel plans? You will also enjoy talking to someone from another culture and a different country.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Even though you’re happy to be low-key and a bit reclusive, discussions about shared property or inheritances might arise and please you. Things might go your way! Someone might do you a favor; in fact, you might receive a gift? Meanwhile, romance is yummy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze! Enjoy being with partners and close friends. However, you will also enjoy interacting with members of clubs, organizations and conferences — any kind of group of like-minded people. A casual acquaintance might turn flirtatious?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a pleasant day, and pleasure is your goal. Work is secondary. For some of you, a work-related romance or a work-related flirtation might sizzle somewhere? Meanwhile, your focus on partnerships and dealing with members of the general public is tops! Circulate, circulate!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s midweek and you deserve a glorious day to schmooze. Put pleasure first today! Accept invitations to socialize and party. Enjoy sports events, fun activities with children, the arts, casual get-togethers, a power breakfast, lunch with friends and happy hour, Have fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions will go well today because everyone is in a friendly mood. In particular, you might discuss redecorating projects, or you might hang out socially? Very likely, discussions about shared property, inheritances or how to deal with a certain amount of money or funding will take place.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It will be easy to deal with partners and spouses today as well as professional partners. Likewise, your dealings with the general public will be smooth and friendly as well, because people want to see each other today. Make sure you talk to people who like you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The vibes at work are excellent today because people are friendly and willing to help each other. In fact, a discussion with a coworker might indirectly boost your earnings or lead to increased wealth on your part? You will also enjoy shopping with a friend. Share fun times!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do get out of bed because this is a fun, playful day! Sports events, outdoor activities, playful times with children, the arts, the theater and just schmoozing with friends will delight you today. You’re in top form and everyone wants to see your face. (You are loved.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many of you are dabbling in a secret love affair or flirting with the idea of flirting with someone. (Life’s little thrills.) Despite the fact that there are four planets in your sign right now, today you feel private and will prefer hiding at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Time spent with a friend or a member of a group today will be rewarding for you. More than any other sign in the zodiac, friendships are important to you because you are a networker par excellence. This person might be creative or talented in some way. Enjoy your meeting!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial discussions will go well for you today because you look good in the eyes of others. In fact, you look so good that others will ask for your advice, especially about how to make something look better, even if this is not your field of expertise. (Appearances are everything.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Attorney, author, former U.S. first Lady Michelle Obama (1964) shares your birthday. You are a natural leader, ambitious and success-oriented. You are progressive but you also respect tradition. This is a wonderful year for you because your efforts, talents and skills will be recognized. Expect promotions, awards and accolades. With this spotlight, you can seek new opportunities!

