The search for Chicago’s next tourism boss

Tourism and conventions pour more than a billion dollars a year into Chicago’s economy and help to keep a host of industries afloat, from hotels and restaurants to transportation and live theater.

The city’s tourism arm, Choose Chicago, plays a big role in encouraging people to visit the city and spend their cash here, a task made tougher by the constant and worldwide barrage of news about Chicago crime.

But as Choose Chicago’s very capable leader, Lynn Osmond, steps down at the end of January after 20 months as the agency’s leader to deal with what she calls “a family health matter,” who replaces her becomes of critical importance.

That means Mayor Brandon Johnson, who took up to four months to fill top vacancies in his cabinet, must make sure there is no foot-dragging in the national search to find Choose Chicago’s next president and CEO.

Meanwhile, Choose Chicago is in good hands under interim CEO Rich Gamble, who is a member of the group’s executive committee.

But a lot rides on getting a strong new permanent tourism boss in place. In addition to the normal comings and goings — which by themselves are more than enough to keep the new CEO busy — there is also the very big-ticket items of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August, and the return of NASCAR downtown street racing in July.

Then there is the need to get more visitors to explore city neighborhoods. Osmond, former CEO of the Chicago Architecture Foundation, rightfully advocated this, saying she favored “authentic tourism and exploration” that would get travelers to check out more of the city.

Finding a leader who can pull this off, allowing neighborhoods to share in that billion-dollar tourism pie, is important.

The good news — and it should sweeten the pot for any prospective candidates for the position — is that Chicago tourism appears to be rebounding from the setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Hotel revenue hit $1.12 billion in the first six months of 2023, which is a 109% increase from 2019, according to tourism officials.

That means whomever might be interested in the job doesn’t have to fear they’re taking over ship that’s sinking economically.

Which is all the more reason Johnson must make sure the executive search finds the right person, as quickly as possible.

