The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
College Sports Sports

Boo Buie hits key bucket in final minute as Northwestern holds off Maryland

Buie had a go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Northwestern edged Maryland 72-69 in a tightly contested game Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Boo Buie hits key bucket in final minute as Northwestern holds off Maryland
Northwestern guard Boo Buie drives as Maryland guard Jahmir Young (left) and guard DeShawn Harris-Smith defend during the second half Wednesday night in Evanston.

Northwestern guard Boo Buie drives as Maryland guard Jahmir Young (left) and guard DeShawn Harris-Smith defend during the second half Wednesday night in Evanston.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Boo Buie scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Northwestern edged Maryland 72-69 in a tightly contested game on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The largest lead was six by Northwestern early in the second half and there were six ties and 11 lead changes throughout the game.

Early in the second half Maryland erased a four-point halftime deficit and tied the score at 39. Northwestern did not give up the lead, however, until the final minute when Jahmir Young hit a three-pointer to put the Terrapins up 67-66 with 30 seconds left. As soon as that happened Buie got the lead back for the Wildcats, driving hard down the left side of the lane and crossing over to the right side for the layup.

Young then missed a jumper and Ty Berry made two free throws for a 70-67 Northwestern lead. The Wildcats put Young on the line with three seconds left and he made two. Berry then made two free throws to close it out for Northwestern.

Brooks Barnhizer scored 15 points for Northwestern (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten). Berry had 11 points and seven rebounds and Matt Nicholson added 10 points, also with seven rebounds.

Buie had seven assists and moved into second place on Northwestern’s career list with 533.

Young, the Big Ten Player of the Week who had 28 points and eight assists when the Terps upset No. 10 Illinois 76-67 on Sunday, scored 36 in this one. He made 12 of 19 shots and was 11-for-11 at the line.

Jordan Geronimo had 12 points, Donta Scott 11 and Julian Reese 10 for the Terrapins (11-7, 3-4). Reese collected nine rebounds.

Barnhizer scored 11 points in the first half and Northwestern took a 32-28 lead. Maryland shot 52% to Northwestern’s 43% but was hurt by 10 turnovers and a 9-2 Northwestern advantage in points after turnovers. The Wildcats had seven steals and only three turnovers in the first half. Northwestern finished with seven turnovers, Maryland with 13. Points after turnovers turned out even at 11 for each team.

There were nine lead changes and three ties in the first half and the largest margin was Northwestern’s 28-23 lead with a little less than 2 minutes remaining.

The Terps had won seven of the last nine games in the series.

Wednesday’s game marked the first of three home games in four outings for the Wildcats. They play at Nebraska on Saturday, then return home to face Illinois and Ohio State next week.

Maryland will the return home to host Michigan State on Sunday for a nationally televised game on CBS. The Terrapins will be honoring 92-year-old Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell throughout the day.

Next Up In College Sports
DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield has one of the hottest seats in America. Still, he says: ‘I’m going to fight’
Face it: Jordan rules. Jordan Love, that is, whose Packers playoff debut was scary-good
Marcus Domask helps No. 10 Illinois edge Michigan State
Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach
DePaul humbled again by ranked opponent
Jim Harbaugh faces lure of the NFL after leading Michigan to a national championship
The Latest
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Chicago
Driver ejected, dies following DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash along Gold Coast
The driver, a 31-year-old man, crashed shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
New Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga shakes hands with fans as he is introduced at a team convention.
Cubs
Philosophy of change: How Cubs’ Shota Imanaga is tackling MLB transition
Imanaga said his nickname — “The Throwing Philosopher” — came from his commitment to improvement and studying his craft.
By Maddie Lee
 
A simple household task like sweeping the floor can help improve hand grip strength.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Grip strength’s an important tool for assessing health
It measures the power generated by the muscles of the hand and the forearm. And that’s something you can improve.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves man, 25, dead on Near West Side
The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. near Paulina Street, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
The main entrance of the proposed design for the new Jackie Robinson Park fieldhouse as seen in a rendering.
News
Construction of new Jackie Robinson Park field house to begin later this year: city officials
The 18,000-square-foot building will be built in Washington Heights with help from a $15 million grant from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
By Cindy Hernandez
 