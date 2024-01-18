The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: Family relies on me, then fails me at time of need

After brother’s death, mourner’s siblings and parents bring no comfort, only more pain.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Family relies on me, then fails me at time of need
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: Somehow I became the go-to person for everyone in my family — siblings as well as parents. I have the means, and for decades, I have been happy to help. I recently lost a brother, and I assumed the people I’ve been there for would be there to support ME.

Abby, they ALL failed. Two didn’t show up at all, and two came and left so fast my head spun. It was a two-part ceremony. My gathering was the first. I was so hurt I didn’t want to go to the second gathering, but I wanted to honor my brother, so I went. Bad decision. My deceased brother had one enemy, and that person was invited to speak and ruined it ALL for me.

My husband was so upset he told my family off and said that I had been crying for days. No one cared enough to contact me to clear things up. Instead, they doubled down and called me selfish for needing them to be there for me.

Now I’m hurt and upset, and I have no family to turn to. Honestly, it’s nothing new, but I think I’m so hurt because I feel this is the end of family functions forever. What do you think? — FULL OF EMOTION

DEAR FULL: I am sorry for your loss. Because you have been the family rescuer and in return were treated with disrespect and indifference, you have every right to be upset. I hope that in the future you will begin to develop relationships with people who show some reciprocity. Because you appear to come from a family of “takers,” enlarging your circle will give you a better chance of having healthier (not to mention more rewarding) relationships. PLEASE consider it.

DEAR ABBY: I met a woman online from out of state, and we hit it off. We dated for three years before she moved here and we were married. At that time, she was estranged from her family. She recently started to repair her relationship with a daughter and would visit her. Our marriage had been showing a few cracks as her emotional state was growing worse due to her loneliness. She worked from home, and I worked some overtime to supplement our income.

With my blessing, she has since moved to her daughter’s state to be near her grandkids. I do not want to travel to keep a marriage going. I’m too old to do that. She has medical issues, so she benefits from my insurance.

We’ve been married only a year and a half. If I bring up a divorce because of the travel and the fact that we have grown apart, I’m afraid she’ll ask for half my pension that I’ve worked my whole life for. What do you advise? — FEELING STUCK IN MISSOURI

DEAR FEELING STUCK: I urge you to discuss this matter with a family law attorney licensed to practice in the state of Missouri. I’m not a lawyer, but from where I sit on the West Coast, it appears your wife DESERTED you when she moved away to be closer to her daughter, and your marriage has died in its infancy. I wish you luck. (Please let me know how this turns out.)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024
Dear Abby: Boyfriend ignores me to watch women online
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024
Dear Abby: Funeral reunion with my first love stirs old feelings
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Dear Abby: Should I tell my daughter about obituary snub?
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Chicago
2 carjacking suspects charged with several felonies in 3 Gold Coast attacks
The Tuesday attacks happened within 20 minutes, and one occurred on the block where Gov. J.B. Pritzker lives.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
$5 million settlement proposed in case of man who died days after he was denied medical care and left for dead
Whitfield Marshall was mistakenly reported as “dead on arrival” by two EMTs. Hours later, his grandson found him alive in the West Side apartment. Marshall then suffered a heart attack on the way to Stroger Hospital. Three days later, Marshall’s family decided to take him off life support.
By Fran Spielman
 
New Blackhawks defenseman Jaycob Megna has added stability this month.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jaycob Megna reconnecting with Chicago roots after rescue from hockey purgatory
The veteran defenseman, whom the Hawks claimed off waivers from the Kraken on Jan. 3, has provided stability to the defense while “getting a chance to live a dream that I didn’t know I’d ever have a chance to do.”
By Ben Pope
 
USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Bears
The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans
Kliff Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others.
By Patrick Finley
 
A group of teenaged boys skate around and practice their hockey skills on North Pond near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum as temperatures were just above 0 degrees.
Lincoln Park
Pond hockey breaks the ice — and builds community in Lincoln Park
The casual pickup games, also known as pond hockey, aren’t regulated by city ordinance in Chicago, and some residents have been supportive of the group playing.
By Mohammad Samra
 