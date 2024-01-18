The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kenwood’s Rajan Roberts (3) goes to the basket over New Trier.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

RED SOUTH/CENTRAL

Brooks at Dyett, 6:30

Englewood at Curie, 5:00

Hyde Park at Kenwood, 5:00

Phillips at Perspectives-LA, 6:30

Lindblom at Simeon, 5:00

WHITE CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Bogan, 4:30

Chicago Richards at Dunbar, 4:30

Kennedy at Hubbard, 5:00

King at Hancock, 5:00

Longwood at Solorio, 7:00

WHITE SOUTH

Ag. Science at Vocational, 5:00

Corliss at Carver, 5:00

Harlan at Fenger, 5:00

Morgan Park at Woodlawn, 4:30

South Shore at UP-Bronzeville, 5:00

BLUE CENTRAL

Horizon-Southwest 104, Tilden 17

DuSable at Gage Park, 4:30

Garcia at UP-Englewood, 4:30

Instituto Health at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Soto at Kelly, 4:30

BLUE SOUTH

Julian 70, Hirsch 38

Bowen at EPIC, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Amandla, 7:00

Goode at Air Force, 4:30

Washington at Chicago Military, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

McNamara at Christ the King, 7:30

INDEPENDENT

North Shore at U-High, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Marengo, 7:00

LAKE SHORE

British School at Lycee, 6:00

Christian Heritage at Beacon, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at Somonauk, 7:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Unity Christian, 6:30

Lombard Prep at Universal, 5:30

MID-SUBURBAN EAST

Buffalo Grove at Hersey, 7:30

Prospect at Rolling Meadows, 7:00

Wheeling at Elk Grove, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Barrington at Conant, 7:00

Fremd at Schaumburg, 7:00

Palatine at Hoffman Estates, 7:00

NOBLE BLUE

Golder at Baker, 7:00

Mansueto at Pritzker, 7:00

NOBLE GOLD

Bulls Prep at Johnson, 7:00

Comer at Rowe-Clark, 7:00

Hansberry at Noble Academy, TBA

NORTHEASTERN

Christian Liberty at Christian Life, 7:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Bremen at TF North, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Shepard at Argo, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Hillcrest at Reavis, 6:00

Richards at Tinley Park, 6:00

TF South at Evergreen Park, 6:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00

Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at Larkin, 7:00

West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:00

NONCONFERENCE

Elgin Academy at Chesterton, 7:15

Lake View at Foreman, 5:00

Latin at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30

Southland at IMSA, 5:30

Yorkville Christian at Westminster Christian, 6:00

