Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Thursday, January 18, 2024
RED SOUTH/CENTRAL
Brooks at Dyett, 6:30
Englewood at Curie, 5:00
Hyde Park at Kenwood, 5:00
Phillips at Perspectives-LA, 6:30
Lindblom at Simeon, 5:00
WHITE CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Bogan, 4:30
Chicago Richards at Dunbar, 4:30
Kennedy at Hubbard, 5:00
King at Hancock, 5:00
Longwood at Solorio, 7:00
WHITE SOUTH
Ag. Science at Vocational, 5:00
Corliss at Carver, 5:00
Harlan at Fenger, 5:00
Morgan Park at Woodlawn, 4:30
South Shore at UP-Bronzeville, 5:00
BLUE CENTRAL
Horizon-Southwest 104, Tilden 17
DuSable at Gage Park, 4:30
Garcia at UP-Englewood, 4:30
Instituto Health at Back of the Yards, 5:00
Soto at Kelly, 4:30
BLUE SOUTH
Julian 70, Hirsch 38
Bowen at EPIC, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Amandla, 7:00
Goode at Air Force, 4:30
Washington at Chicago Military, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
McNamara at Christ the King, 7:30
INDEPENDENT
North Shore at U-High, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Marengo, 7:00
LAKE SHORE
British School at Lycee, 6:00
Christian Heritage at Beacon, 5:00
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at Somonauk, 7:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at Unity Christian, 6:30
Lombard Prep at Universal, 5:30
MID-SUBURBAN EAST
Buffalo Grove at Hersey, 7:30
Prospect at Rolling Meadows, 7:00
Wheeling at Elk Grove, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN WEST
Barrington at Conant, 7:00
Fremd at Schaumburg, 7:00
Palatine at Hoffman Estates, 7:00
NOBLE BLUE
Golder at Baker, 7:00
Mansueto at Pritzker, 7:00
NOBLE GOLD
Bulls Prep at Johnson, 7:00
Comer at Rowe-Clark, 7:00
Hansberry at Noble Academy, TBA
NORTHEASTERN
Christian Liberty at Christian Life, 7:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Bremen at TF North, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Shepard at Argo, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Hillcrest at Reavis, 6:00
Richards at Tinley Park, 6:00
TF South at Evergreen Park, 6:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00
Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at Larkin, 7:00
West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:00
NONCONFERENCE
Elgin Academy at Chesterton, 7:15
Lake View at Foreman, 5:00
Latin at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30
Southland at IMSA, 5:30
Yorkville Christian at Westminster Christian, 6:00