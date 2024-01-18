The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Coleman Hawkins leads No. 14 Illinois past Michigan

With a 88-73 victory Thursday night, the Illini extended their winning streak against the Wolverines to seven in a row, including four in a row in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins drives past Michigan forward Terrance Williams II during the first half Thursday night.

Paul Sancya/AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Coleman Hawkins scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Illinois beat host Michigan 88-73 on Thursday night.

Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Domask had 15 for the Illini (13-4 overall, 4-2 Big Ten). They trailed only once, when Tarris Reed Jr. opened the scoring with a layup. 

Reed had 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 and Dug McDaniel 14 for Michigan, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

After Reed’s opening basket, Illinois scored the next 11 points, but the Wolverines came back and got to within 37-36 at halftime.

Michigan tied it at 38-all early in the second, but the Illini took the lead again and led by 16 points en route to the victory, their sixth in their last eight games.

Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr., suspended in December after being accused of rape in connection with an incident in Lawrence, Kansas, last September, appeared via video before a judge in Kansas on Thursday. 

He waived both a reading of the charges against him and an explanation of the potential penalties. Shannon, Illinois’ leading scorer before his suspension, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence on Feb. 23.

BIG PICTURE Illinois: The Illini extended their winning streak against the Wolverines to seven in a row, including four in a row in Ann Arbor. 

Michigan: McDaniel, suspended for road games by the school for academic reasons, will miss his first road game of the season when Michigan plays at Purdue on Tuesday.

