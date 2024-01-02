The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
For cholesterol, exercise as well as diet can help

Exercise-boosted HDL “good cholesterol” levels “act as a broom by sweeping LDL cholesterol away,” one expert says.

By  Daryl Austin | USA Today
   
When it comes to exercise, the most “ideal cholesterol-reducing recipe,” is to combine both cardio and various forms of resistance training such as doing squats, one health expert advises.

The health benefits of getting enough exercise are many, including improved brain health, weight management, reduced risk of disease, stronger muscles and bones and improved ability to perform everyday activities, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

One of the lesser-known benefits of getting your steps in or putting in enough time at the gym is that exercise can improve your cholesterol levels.

“Exercise is one effective tool that can help lower LDL cholesterol levels,” says registered dietician Kelly Jones, a performance dietitian and owner and founder of Student Athlete Nutrition.

Not all types of cholesterol are bad, though, so it’s the “bad” LDL form you want to reduce. 

The top way to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health is through dietary choices such as reducing saturated fats, eliminating trans fats and getting plenty of omega-3s, soluble fiber and whey protein, according to experts.

Your physical fitness also contributes.

“Research shows that exercise can help lower cholesterol levels, but most significant changes occur when exercise and a healthy diet are combined,” says Natalie Allen, a clinical associate professor and a team dietitian in the athletics department at Missouri State University.

Not only can diet and exercise help lower LDL cholesterol levels, but regular exercise also increases HDL cholesterol levels, which is the “good” HDL cholesterol needed to protect against heart attack and stroke.

“Exercise lowers LDL cholesterol by increasing HDL cholesterol,” says Lori Shemek, a certified nutritional consultant in Dallas and author of “How to Fight FATflammation,” who says exercise-boosted HDL levels “act as a broom by sweeping LDL cholesterol away.” 

Running or brisk walking are two of the most studied exercises when it comes to lowering cholesterol levels, but Shemek says “it’s not just cardio that reduces cholesterol but strength training as well.”

The most “ideal cholesterol-reducing recipe,” she says, is to combine cardio and various forms of resistance training, be it weightlifting, pushups or squats. 

“I always say the best type of exercise is the type you can commit to doing consistently long term,” Jones says. “At the same time, if the goal of your movement really is cholesterol reduction, moderate to vigorous cardiorespiratory exercises may be best.”

Jones offers examples that include walking, running, hiking, cycling, swimming, dancing and intramural sports.

“By engaging in these forms of exercise, fat metabolism increases which in turn lowers LDL levels,” she says.

Lowering your LDL cholesterol levels through exercise doesn’t happen overnight.

“It may take three to six months of a solid diet and exercise routine to see an impact on cholesterol levels, so be patient,” Allen says. 

For those who want or need to lower LDL cholesterol levels faster, Jones recommends checking with your doctor about whether any medication is in order.

“It’s also important to recognize that those with strong genetic risk factors may not see as significant of changes in their cholesterol levels,” she says. “Continuing to exercise despite this is important to support long-term heart health and manage inflammation that can impact risk for more serious heart events.”

