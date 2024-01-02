The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Exercise Well Well

Yes, exercise — as well as diet — can lower cholesterol levels

Exercise-boosted HDL levels, “act as a broom by sweeping LDL cholesterol away,” one expert says.

By  Daryl Austin | USA Today
   
SHARE Yes, exercise — as well as diet — can lower cholesterol levels
When it comes to exercise, the most “ideal cholesterol-reducing recipe,” is to combine both cardio and various forms of resistance training such as doing squats, one health expert advises.

When it comes to exercise, the most “ideal cholesterol-reducing recipe,” is to combine both cardio and various forms of resistance training such as doing squats, one health expert advises.

stock.adobe.com

The health benefits of getting enough exercise are many and include improved brain health, weight management, reduced risk of disease, stronger muscles and bones, and improved ability to perform everyday activities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

But one of the lesser-known benefits of getting your steps in or putting in enough time at the gym is that exercise can also lower your cholesterol levels.

“Exercise is one effective tool that can help lower LDL cholesterol levels,” says registered dietician Kelly Jones, a performance dietitian and owner and founder of Student Athlete Nutrition.

Not all types of cholesterol are bad though, so it’s the “bad” LDL form you want to reduce. 

Does exercise lower cholesterol?

The top way to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health is by dietary choices such as reducing saturated fats, eliminating trans fats, and getting plenty of omega-3s, soluble fiber and whey protein, per the Mayo Clinic.

But one’s level of physical fitness also contributes.

“Research shows that exercise can help lower cholesterol levels, but most significant changes occur when exercise and a healthy diet are combined,” says Natalie Allen, a clinical associate professor and a team dietitian in the athletics department at Missouri State University.

Not only can diet and exercise help lower LDL cholesterol levels, but regular exercise also increases HDL cholesterol levels, which is the “good” cholesterol needed to protect against heart attack and stroke.

“Exercise lowers LDL cholesterol by increasing HDL cholesterol,” says Lori Shemek, a certified nutritional consultant based in Dallas and author of “How to Fight FATflammation.” She explains that exercise-boosted HDL levels, “act as a broom by sweeping LDL cholesterol away.” 

Which type of exercise is best to reduce cholesterol?

Running or brisk walking are two of the most studied exercises when it comes to lowering cholesterol levels, but Shemek says “it’s not just cardio that reduces cholesterol, but strength training as well.”

The most “ideal cholesterol-reducing recipe,” she says, is to combine both cardio and various forms of resistance training, be it weightlifting, push-ups or squats. 

“I always say the best type of exercise is the type you can commit to doing consistently long term,” says Jones.

“At the same time, if the goal of your movement really is cholesterol reduction, moderate to vigorous cardiorespiratory exercises may be best.”

Jones offers examples that include walking, running, hiking, cycling, swimming, dancing and intramural sports.

“By engaging in these forms of exercise, fat metabolism increases which in turn lowers LDL levels,” she explains.

How quickly does exercise lower cholesterol?

Lowering one’s LDL cholesterol levels through exercise doesn’t happen overnight, however.

“It may take 3-6 months of a solid diet and exercise routine to see an impact on cholesterol levels, so be patient,” advises Allen. 

For those who want (or need) to lower LDL cholesterol levels faster, Jones recommends checking in with one’s primary care physician to see if any medication is in order.

“It’s also important to recognize that those with strong genetic risk factors may not see as significant of changes in their cholesterol levels,” she says. “Continuing to exercise despite this is important to support long-term heart health and manage inflammation that can impact risk for more serious heart events.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Exercise Well
Stronger thigh muscles may reduce the need for total knee replacement surgery, study finds
What causes muscle twitching and when you should worry
How to do a proper pushup and other things to know about this healthful exercise
Healthy New Year’s resolutions: 10 tips from the AMA for realistic goals
Ask the Doctors: Creatine supplement can be beneficial for young, healthy weightlifters
Ask the Doctors: Weight training can help keep down body fat percentage
The Latest
Andre&nbsp;Thomas and Integrity and Fidelity workers wear yellow work vests printed with their organization’s name during their meeting in a sunny room.
News
Chicago ends year with fewer shootings, but more robbers use guns as overall crime remains high
The city has followed a national trend of lowered gun violence, but it has stood nearly alone in seeing a spike in robberies — 40% more victims than the year before.
By David Struett
 
The Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Editorials
Drug overdoses can be prevented by treating addiction as a health condition
As 2023 draws to a close, the number of people who died in Cook County from opioid-related causes may fall short of last year’s record — but it will still be more than died in vehicle accidents and homicides combined.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Do I need to tell friend I’m dating his ex?
Informing him seems like the right thing to do, but new girlfriend would prefer to keep the relationship quiet.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield in 2017.
Michael Madigan
An Illinois lawmaker wants to ban ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s portrait from the Capitol
Madigan, the longtime Illinois House speaker, is charged with bribery and conspiracy. A lawmaker wants to ban his portrait from the House.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Train cars from Amtrak’s state-supported Lincoln Service.
Letters to the Editor
Train yourself to hop aboard Amtrak for long-distance travel
Americans who choose Amtrak are funding a climate-friendly mode of travel free of the hassles of airplane and car travel.
By Letters to the Editor
 