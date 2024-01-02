Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you’re determined to accomplish something. This strong focus might apply to your job or your health. It might even relate to your pet. Whatever the case, you want to introduce some improvements, even though someone, perhaps a teacher or an expert, might not agree with you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid arguments with kids today. Start this year off on a positive note. Take the high road. You might see better ways to teach them, or a better way to approach sports, or something to do with the entertainment world or the hospitality industry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will have a powerful encounter with a family member, probably a female. One of you might have ideas about how to introduce reforms or improvements. Nevertheless, difficulties with someone will arise. (It’s sometimes hard to introduce change.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll be convincing in your conversations with others. This could be because you’re a bit obsessed about an idea and you won’t let it go. Be ready for some opposition from a coworker or someone dealing with your health or your pet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re keen to work today. In fact, you might see new ways to earn money or new uses for something you already own because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind! Avoid squabbles about the cost of social events or children’s support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re ready to get back in the saddle today, which is why you want to work! You might also want to teach others how to do something because you see a better way of approaching a situation. This might apply to sports, the entertainment world, working with kids or social outings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to research something or do a little sleuthing. (Don’t leave home without your Deerstalker.) Secrets might come out. You might discover something that amazes you. Avoid petty arguments with daily contacts today. (You don’t need this.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with a friend or a member of a group will be intense today. This could be because you feel obsessed about an idea. (Possibly, they do, too.) Ultimately, you want to improve something. Try to avoid arguments about money and possessions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A conversation with a parent, boss, teacher or member of the police will be intense today. You might be intent on getting your POV across, or vice versa. Take a step back to give some breathing space to this situation. If money is involved, people are touchy! Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today, you might have strong feelings about sharing your beliefs about politics or religion with others. You think you’re doing them a favor. Nevertheless, we all see our world through different eyes. Lighten up. If you’re pushy, you’ll create an argument.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions about shared property, taxes, inheritances or anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else, especially your partner, could be intense. It might be a standoff. (We’re talking Gunfight at O.K. Corral.) Avoid arguments today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Either you or someone close to you is obsessed about an idea today, which is why discussions will be intense. Ultimately, this could lead to arguments with a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority, even the police. Ask yourself: Is this really worth it? Fortunately, Jupiter will sweeten your words.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Taye Diggs (1971) shares your birthday. You’re intuitive and sensitive and aware of your surroundings. Because you’re observant, you know what makes people tick. This year is slower paced. It’s time to rejuvenate your energy. It’s also time to focus on your closest relationships, while you take time for yourself.

