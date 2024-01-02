Man dead, one injured in Hickory Hills apartment fire

A man is dead and another person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in Hickory Hills early Tuesday, fire officials said.

The man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8701 S. 80th Court in Hickory Hills. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, offiicials said.

The fire was contained to one apartment in a building of nine units, officials said. The building was evacuated, but some tenants have been able to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

