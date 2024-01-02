The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Man dead, one injured in Hickory Hills apartment fire

The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 8701 S. 80th Court in Hickory Hills, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dead, one injured in Hickory Hills apartment fire
A fire truck

A man died and another person was seriously injured Tuesday after an apartment fire in Hickory Hills, fire officials said.

Sun-Times file

A man is dead and another person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in Hickory Hills early Tuesday, fire officials said.

The man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8701 S. 80th Court in Hickory Hills. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, offiicials said.

The fire was contained to one apartment in a building of nine units, officials said. The building was evacuated, but some tenants have been able to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Next Up In News
Here’s a resolution for you
Chicago Board of Education is considering removing cops from schools this fall
Chicago ends year with fewer shootings, but more robbers use guns as overall crime remains high
An Illinois lawmaker wants to ban ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s portrait from the Capitol
New Illinois law helps survivors of gender violence or harassment to sue their employers
CTA bus collides with vehicle, crashes into building on Near West Side; multiple injuries reported
The Latest
Darren Bailey (right) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a 2022 gubernatorial debate.
Columnists
Here’s a resolution for you
Even if you don’t need to diet or exercise more, there’s still an important resolution you can make for 2024.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Former Red Stars top draft pick Tierna Davidson has signed with Gotham FC as a free agent.
Red Stars
Former Red Stars No. 1 pick Tierna Davidson signs with Gotham FC
“I feel so at peace remembering my time in Chicago as I take this next step in my career,” Davidson said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Pistacchio pavlova with berries is an elegant way end a meal.
Recipes
Invite an elegant pistacchio pavlova to your next dinner party
Meringues may seem intimidating to make, but they are, in fact, easy to prepare.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Youth activists demand the removal of school resource officers from Chicago Public Schools in front of CPS’ headquarters on June 9, 2020. CPS officials have told some principals in December that the school board is considering removing resource officers at all schools.&nbsp;
Education
Chicago Board of Education is considering removing cops from schools this fall
Chicago Public Schools officials told principals the Board wants to strip Local School Councils of decision-making power for keeping resource officers and then may remove the officers.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Warren celebrates their first place win over Lincoln Park in the 62nd Annual Proviso West Holiday Tournament Championship game.
High School Basketball
Holiday Tournament rewind: Highlights and observations from tournaments around the state
Thoughts and notes from the busiest week of the basketball season.
By Joe Henricksen
 