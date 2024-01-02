The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s husband, Bryan Abasolo, files for divorce

He cited irreconcilable differences for the breakup and his filing in Los Angeles Superior Court says the pair separated on Dec. 31 after four years of marriage.

By  Associated Press
   
Television personalities Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo discuss "The Bachelorette" at BUILD Studio, in 2019 in New York. Court records in Los Angeles Superior Court show that Abasolo filed to end their marriage on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES — The bloom is off the final rose for “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, who found love on the reality dating show. Court records show that Abasolo filed to end their marriage Tuesday.

He cited irreconcilable differences for the breakup and his filing in Los Angeles Superior Court says the pair separated on Dec. 31.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

After competing on Season 21 of “The Bachelor,” Lindsay gained fame as the first Black lead on any iteration of “The Bachelor” franchise when she was picked as “The Bachelorette” in 2017. She chose Abasolo as her winning suitor and they married in August 2019.

Lindsay, an attorney and author, recently left her correspondent position at entertainment news show “Extra.” Abasolo is a chiropractor who has adopted the moniker “Dr. Abs.”

In his statement, he asked for respect for their family and friends as they navigate their next steps.

Lindsay has yet to comment on the matter directly on her social media, and her publicists did not immediately return a request for comment. In an Instagram post from New Year’s Eve, she called 2023 “one of the hardest years of my life.”

The pair have no children together. Abasolo is seeking spousal support from Lindsay and wants her to pay his attorneys’ fees. The filing does not indicate the couple has a prenuptial agreement on how their assets should be divided.

