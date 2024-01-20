Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today a subtle shift takes place that will encourage you to share times with friends and think about your role in organizations. What might manifest is that slowly, in the future, you will leave some friendships and organizations behind because the fit is no longer there.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next four weeks, you’re in the spotlight! Moreover, this spotlight is flattering and people will admire you even if you don’t do anything special. This gives you an advantage, doesn’t it? This can only happen once a year; therefore, use this and make the most of it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Without question, the next four weeks will be easier for you! Travel plans will appeal. You will enjoy studying and learning new information. Even legal and medical matters will be favorable for you. Look for ways to expand your world!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, your interest in shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance matters will grow. It’s time to get your ducks in a row so that you feel more organized about all this stuff. Don’t hide it in a drawer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun will move opposite your sign to stay for four weeks. Because the sun represents energy, and it is now as far away from you as it can get all year, (in your chart) this means you’ll need more sleep. You will also have greater objectivity to see your role in your closest relationships.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In the next few weeks, you will work hard because you want results! Furthermore, you’ll want to work smart and be as efficient as possible. This high standard will extend to your health as well. You intend to start cooking on all six burners!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun moves into the most playful part of your chart to stay for the next four weeks, which means you intend to do exactly what you want. (Oh yeah.) A vacation would be perfect. Make time for fun, sports and good times with children. Romance will flourish!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For the next four weeks, you’ll have a stronger focus on home and family. You might be more involved with a parent. You will also use this window of time to enjoy solitude, which can be relaxing and restorative. Childhood memories will be likely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Fasten your seatbelts because your daily pace is accelerating with a busy schedule for the next four weeks! Short trips, errands, appointments, increased conversations with neighbors, siblings and relatives plus writing and studying will keep you busy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the sun changes signs. You will feel this shift of the sun in the next four weeks as you give more thought to your values, your wealth, your assets and your possessions. It’s time to take stock. You want to know what really matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the sun moves into your sign for four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. You will feel rejuvenated, energized and more powerful! You will also attract people to you as well as favorable situations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll have opportunities to ponder your reality and what you want for your new year ahead in the next four weeks because the sun will be hiding in your chart. This will make you more reclusive as well, but not entirely because both Mercury and Venus want you to have fun.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Rainn Wilson (1966) shares your birthday. You are charming, easygoing and have a flip sense of humor. You like to learn and improvise to develop yourself. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate your energy. Focus on relationships that are kind and beneficial to you. Concentrate on your needs.

