Nick Foligno returns to practice as Blackhawks embark on four-game road trip before All-Star break

Before Blackhawks practice commenced Sunday, Connor Bedard wandered onto the ice. After practice wrapped, Bedard was back on the ice with forward Samuel Savoie.

Despite limitations on what he can do — which prevent him from taking hard slap shots or maxing out in the weight room — it’s hard keeping Bedard away from the ice.

“The more time on the ice for him, it’ll help when he gets to the point where he graduates to join the team,” Hawks coach Luke Richardson said. “He’ll be ahead of the curve, so that’s good.”

Although Richardson said Bedard’s injury timeline remains the same, the injured Hawks did receive a boost as forward Nick Foligno practiced with the team Sunday. Foligno had been dealing with a finger injury suffered on Jan. 5. The time away let Foligno know he isn’t ready to retire anytime soon.

The veteran forward said he felt good in practice, and he’ll talk with Richardson about how to proceed going forward.

“They had a big win [Friday],” Foligno said. “You want to get in the lineup, but you also want to respect the way the guys are playing. Hopefully, I can sneak in there.”

Although the Hawks’ 14-30-2 record is far from imposing, the development over the next 36 games is still paramount for the team going forward, including the four-game road trip —Vancouver, Seattle, Edmonton and Calgary — before the All-Star break.

Foligno said he has loved the team’s recent grit and tenacity and appreciated the effort they’re playing with against each team.

“That has to be the base foundation I talked about, and what we’re trying to build here,” Foligno said. “So I’m excited to get back and help in that regard. When you have that mindset, it’s amazing how many other things kind of fall into place.”

Foligno — who signed a two-year contract extension with $4.5 million salary-cap hit — openly lobbied for forward Jason Dickinson to get extended, and general manager Kyle Davidson responded by signing the versatile 28-year-old forward to a two-year contract extension with a $4.25 million cap hit.

Both forwards have become leaders in the locker room and have a vested interest in the organization’s growth.

“I haven’t been shy [about] what he’s meant to this team,” Foligno said. “I think all the guys are thrilled for him. [We’re] just pumped to have him here and helping us build this in the next couple of years.”

But before the mind wanders to the allure of the future, the Hawks have a challenging road trip ahead of them — starting Monday against the Canucks, one of the top teams in the NHL. Richardson said the Hawks’ recent gritty play is reminiscent of last year’s team.

After visiting the Kraken on Wednesday, a matchup Thursday against the Oilers could feature a fascinating storyline. Terminated ex-Hawks forward Corey Perry has reportedly signed with the Oilers and potentially could join their lineup this week.

“We’re going to try and empty the tank here,” Richardson said. “We’ve been playing hard and playing well. The one win at home against San Jose was probably our worst outing as a team; it was just sloppy. But the guys played hard, and we want to continue that work ethic.”

Richardson said defenseman Connor Murphy (lower-body injury) and forward Tyler Johnson (foot injury) won’t initially come on the trip but could join later.

The Hawks don’t play another game at the United Center until Feb. 7. Foligno said the team isn’t worried about the caliber of opponents on the trip.

“I think we’ve moved past the ‘daunting’ aspect of it,” Foligno said. “We’ve just got to go out and try to build our game. Who cares who we play against? we’re just trying to become the Chicago Blackhawks.”

