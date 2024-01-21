The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Niles West’s Joey Pantazis (23) shoots for three in front of fans during the game against Niles North.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Sunday, January 21, 2024

MARSHALL

Lindblom 72, Hansberry 45

Manley 62, Farragut 59

Tinley Park vs. Austin, 4 p.m.

Bogan vs. Proviso East, 5:30 p.m.

YOUNG

Thornridge 63, Von Steuben 60

Wells 53, Hope Academy 49

Leo vs. Vocational, 1:15 p.m.

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Marshall, 4 p.m.

Crete-Monee vs. Lincoln Park, 5:30 p.m.

Joliet West vs. Curie, 6:45 p.m.

