Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Sunday, January 21, 2024
MARSHALL
Lindblom 72, Hansberry 45
Manley 62, Farragut 59
Tinley Park vs. Austin, 4 p.m.
Bogan vs. Proviso East, 5:30 p.m.
YOUNG
Thornridge 63, Von Steuben 60
Wells 53, Hope Academy 49
Leo vs. Vocational, 1:15 p.m.
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Marshall, 4 p.m.
Crete-Monee vs. Lincoln Park, 5:30 p.m.
Joliet West vs. Curie, 6:45 p.m.
