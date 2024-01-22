The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Kansas State moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll

Iowa falls to No. 5 after overtime loss to Ohio State.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark moves up the court while being defended by Ohio State’s Madison Greene and Rebeka Mikulasikova.

Iowa fell to No. 5 in this week’s college basketball poll after Sunday’s overtime loss to Ohio State.

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday.

The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. They have a key Big 12 Conference showdown Monday night at No. 13 Baylor. Kansas State is missing star center Ayoka Lee, who is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury.

South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. Coach Dawn Staley’s team has a showdown at No. 9 LSU on Thursday night.

There was some shifting in the top 10 this week, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Bruins play at No. 16 Utah on Monday night.

The Buffaloes remained in the third spot, thanks to a win over then-No. 6 USC, which fell to 11th after also losing to Utah.

Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State. Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark had a scary moment after the game when she accidentally was run into by a fan who was storming the court to celebrate. Clark said she was OK.

The Buckeyes jumped six spots to No. 12.

No. 6 Stanford, North Carolina State and UConn followed the Hawkeyes.

Related

HELLO AND GOODBYE

Syracuse (22), West Virginia (24) and Oregon State (25) entered the rankings this week while Iowa State, Marquette and UNLV dropped out.

1,203 AND COUNTING

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in major college basketball, moving past former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski on Sunday when the Cardinal beat Oregon State.

CLOSE ACC RACE

Six teams are within a loss of each other at the top of the ACC standings, with Syracuse and North Carolina at 6-1. Louisville is 5-1. Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and N.C. State all have two losses.

Florida State, which dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the poll, had one loss coming into last week before losing to Syracuse and Virginia.

THE TOP 25

1. South Carolina (35 first-place votes) 17-0

2. UCLA 15-1

3. Colorado 16-2

4. Kansas St. 18-1

5. Iowa 18-2

6. Stanford 17-2

7. NC State 16-2

8. UConn 16-3

9. LSU 18-2

10. Texas 18-2

11. Southern Cal 13-3

12. Ohio St. 15-3

13. Baylor 15-2

14. Indiana 16-2

15. Notre Dame 14-3

16. Utah 13-5

17. Gonzaga 18-2

18. Louisville 16-3

19. Virginia Tech 14-4

20. North Carolina 14-5

21. Creighton 14-3

22. Syracuse 16-2

23. Florida St. 14-6

24. West Virginia 16-2

25. Oregon St. 15-3

