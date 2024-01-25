Go & Show: Schaumburg Show, muskie banquet and LVVA Ice Fishing Derby
The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, the annual banquet by the Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., and the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby are in this Go & Show.
Go & Show has a northwest suburban theme this week.
- The big fishing show, Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, opens today, Jan. 25, at the Schaumburg Convention Center and runs through Sunday, Jan. 28. There is the usual good lineup of speakers and a good gathering of booths. I had hoped to make it today for opening day, as I usually do, but I am coming off eye surgery, so it will Friday or Saturday.
- The Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc.’s annual banquet, with more than $50,000 in prizes, is 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Chandler’s Chophouse Grille & Banquets in Schaumburg.
- The LVVA Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26, to Sunday, January, 28, at Bangs Lake in Wauconda. As of yesterday, it was still on. Check updates on Facebook. A decision should be made later this morning
Click herefor the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.
