Red Cross reports blood shortage, limited supply deliveries to some Chicago hospitals

Hospitals supplied by the Red Cross are experiencing limited blood deliveries, as the organization is experiencing an extreme shortage.

Connie Esparza, communications manager for the Red Cross of Illinois, said this month’s severe weather conditions exacerbated an existing issue as people were unable to keep their donation appointments.

“We do see a decrease around the winter months, but not as severe as we’ve seen this time around,” she said. “We’ve seen this just compound month over month, and the winter months just exacerbated the situation.”

The Red Cross is one of three main suppliers in the Chicago area. The other two, Versiti and Vitalant, have not reported shortages.

The American Red Cross declared an emergency shortage in September, and Esparza said the holidays, severe cold and seasonal illnesses have prevented the organization from replenishing its supply.

She added that with more people working from home, it’s been more difficult to meet people where they are.

Esparza said the Red Cross is now facing a 20-year low of blood donations and this month alone, the organization has been short more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations compared to what it typically collects to meet demand.

Christina Barriteau, pediatrician and medical director of Lurie Children’s Hospital’s blood bank, said the Red Cross has adjusted the supply delivered to the hospital, but the situation is not yet critical because of the hospital’s blood conservation efforts.

“That could change because even just a few patients who might have a large need for blood products could put us into a category where we have to be a little bit more creative to meet the demand,” Barriteau said. “We are by no means in the clear.”

Lurie Children’s Hospital typically does about 1,000 transfusions per month, and Barriteau said shortages make it “challenging” to meet that need.

Endeavor Health, formerly known as the NorthShore University Health System, has not been impacted. Mehraboon Irani, medical director of the system’s blood bank, said its supplier has not issued any warning of a shortage. The hospital system also has its own donor collection rooms that supply its blood bank.

He added that since he began working at Endeavor Health in 2021, the system has not experienced any shortages.

“We’re OK so far,” he said. “The situation could change suddenly, but so far, so good.”

Rush University Medical Center also said its blood bank has not been impacted.

“The Rush Blood Bank has well-established partnerships that have allowed us to maintain a continuous and uninterrupted supply despite high demand and low supply,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We urge everyone to consider donating blood. Every donation makes a meaningful difference.”

Blood donors must be at least 16, weigh more than 110 pounds and be in good health. Prior to giving blood, donors should hydrate and eat within two hours of their appointment. The Red Cross offers incentives to donors. For January, National Blood Donor Month, those include a $20 e-gift card and entry into a raffle for an all-expense paid trip to the Super Bowl.

