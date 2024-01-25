The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
NFL Sports

Falcons hire Raheem Morris, pass on Bill Belichick for head coach job

Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons’ interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn.

By  Paul Newberry | AP and Rob Maaddi | AP
   
SHARE Falcons hire Raheem Morris, pass on Bill Belichick for head coach job
Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach.

Kyusung Gong/AP

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

The 47-year-old Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons’ interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

Morris was hired by the Falcons after an exhaustive search in which 14 candidates were interviewed, with Belichick the most notable among them.

Earlier Thursday, the team conducted a second interview with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, but decided in the end to go with a coach who worked in Atlanta from 2015-2020.

Morris becomes the first non-interim Black coach in Falcons history and joins general manager Terry Fontenot, who also is Black, in leading a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

After being passed over for the Falcons job after the 2020 season in favor of Arthur Smith, Morris moved to the Rams. He spent three seasons as that team’s defensive coordinator, a tenure that included a Super Bowl championship his first year.

Smith was fired by the Falcons shortly after their final regular-season game. He went 7-10 in each of his three seasons.

Morris was just 33 years old when he got his first head coaching job with the Buccaneers in 2009. He lasted three seasons, finishing with one winning season, no playoff appearances and a record of 17-31.

During his time in Atlanta, Morris worked on both sides of the line as a pass game coordinator, receivers coach and secondary coach under Quinn. He was promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season, moving up to interim head coach after Quinn was fired following an 0-5 start.

Morris guided the Falcons to a 4-7 mark the rest of the season, leaving his career record as a head coach at 21-38.

Next Up In NFL
Winners and losers of Jim Harbaugh’s decision to leave Michigan for the Chargers
Mini Mock Draft: Bears have compelling options picking first, ninth
So long to Brewster, my column-writing buddy
Bears have offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron but still need defensive coordinator
Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to interview with Raiders — a potential landing spot for Justin Fields
Bears name Shane Waldron offensive coordinator
The Latest
A sign indicating that a home is under contract in Kennesaw, Georgia.&nbsp;
Money
Is it time to refinance your mortgage?
While it’s too early to tell when home loans will become more affordable, even a modest drop can make refinancing an attractive option.
By Jackie Dulan | For the Sun-Times
 
Herbert ‘Cowboy’ Coward speaks onstage at the “Hillbilly Blood” panel at the Summer Television Critics Association conference in 2014 in Beverly Hills. Coward was killed in a car crash earlier this week at the age of 85.
Movies and TV
Herbert Coward, known for ‘Toothless Man’ role in ‘Deliverance,’ dies in highway crash
Coward became the indelible face to one of the most infamous scenes in 1970s cinema.
By Associated Press
 
Bill Nye, “the Science Guy,” at the announcement by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists of the latest Doomsday Clock setting on Jan. 23, 2024.
Columnists
Sun might get us before atomic bombs do
Does climate crisis moot fear of nuclear Armageddon?
By Neil Steinberg
 
John Schriffen
Sports Media
White Sox hire ESPN’s John Schriffen as new TV voice
The Sox gave Schriffen a multiyear deal to be their play-by-play voice alongside analyst Steve Stone. Schriffen, who is biracial, becomes the second Black TV play-by-play announcer in MLB, joining the Mariners’ Dave Sims.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 44 known residents face federal charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 