The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sports Outdoors

Midwest Walleye Challenge gives Illinois anglers chance to aid learning and win

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that Illinois anglers may engage in the virtual Midwest Walleye Challenge to aid in learning about the fishery and to compete.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Midwest Walleye Challenge gives Illinois anglers chance to aid learning and win
The late Mike Hanson showed the beautiful markings of a sauger from the Illinois River. Credit: Dale Bowman

The late Mike Hanson showed the beautiful markings of a sauger from the Illinois River.

Dale Bowman

Illinois walleye anglers, well, and sauger and sauger anglers, too, have an unique opportunity to both gather information of the species and compete.

Here is the gist from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Walleye Illinois anglers who chase walleye, sauger or saugeye are invited to participate in the virtual Midwest Walleye Challenge in 2024. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has teamed up with other states, provinces, and developers and researchers at Anglers Atlas to launch this year’s competition.

Information gathered through the competition will assist Illinois in providing anglers with important data and add to biologists’ knowledge of various waterbodies.

. . .

The Midwest Walleye Challenge uses the mobile app MyCatch to record the length of each fish caught. Anglers take a picture of the fish on a measuring device using the app, and once the fish is reviewed by the catch team and meets the rules, it appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead.

Anglers can go online to view the rules and sign up to participate.

Go to dnr.illinois.gov/press-release.29561.html for the complete release from the IDNR.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox ‘give back to the kids’ at Boys & Girls Club in Bridgeport
Blackhawks’ Kevin Korchinski adjusting to power-play duties as rookie season progresses
‘Motivated’ White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada feeling healthy heading into 2024
Terence Blanchard peels back the layers of real-life boxer Emile Griffith in ‘Champion’
Bulls’ Billy Donovan nowhere near hot seat, knows it can change quickly
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski is improving on the power play.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Kevin Korchinski adjusting to power-play duties as rookie season progresses
Korchinski’s offensive production remains meager, but he’s getting more confident moving the puck on the power play, where he’s eventually expected to thrive.
By Ben Pope
 
Asylum-seekers leave CTA warming buses recently for fresh air and a meal at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Des Plaines St. in the West Loop.&nbsp;
Immigration
City Council members urge mayor to stop evicting migrants, citing threat to their health and safety
Over a dozen alderpersons from around the city signed their appeal in a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson. They’re also calling for better handling of the migrant influx.
By Michael Loria
 
Seven people were found shot to death in two homes on the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet earlier this week.
Crime
Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case
Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton allegedly lied to authorities Monday about not knowing Nance’s phone number to keep him from being arrested for the slayings.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
News
Police say 2-year-old who died from gunshot wound on Far South Side fired his mother’s gun
Jamal Robindson was in a home in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he found his mother’s gun. He suffered a head wound and died at a hospital.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Mike Grono, 45, of Chicago’s Norwood Park neighborhood, gets his blood drawn for a coronavirus antibody test by a Simple Laboratories phlebotomist at the lab’s drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of St. Rosalie Catholic Parish in Harwood Heights, Friday, May 1, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Health
Red Cross reports blood shortage, limited supply deliveries to some Chicago hospitals
The Red Cross, one of three main blood suppliers in the area, is facing a 20-year low of blood donations, and this month alone, the organization has been short more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations.
By Isabel Funk
 