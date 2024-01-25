Barrington student struck, killed by Metra train: ‘Our whole community is devastated’

A Barrington High School student was killed Thursday morning when she was struck by a Metra train in downtown Barrington, officials said.

Marin Lacson, 17, died from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner’s office reported.

Marin was a junior in Barrington High’s Chinese immersion program and a member of the lacrosse team, Barrington Unit School District 220 Supt. Craig Winkleman wrote in a message to the school community. She previously attended Countryside Elementary School and Station Middle School, both in Barrington.

Barrington High students are receiving assistance as they cope with the tragic death of a classmate, Winkleman wrote.

“At this time additional Barrington 220 counselors are on hand at BHS for any student needing support,” he wrote. “We have established a specific team of adults at BHS for the purpose of supporting all of our students during difficult times like this. Additional support is also available for students at all of our school buildings who may need to talk to someone.”

