Thursday, January 25, 2024
Barrington student struck, killed by Metra train: ‘Our whole community is devastated’

Marin Lacson, 17, died from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash Thursday, the Lake County coroner reported.

By  The Daily Herald
   
A Barrington High School student was killed Thursday morning when she was struck by a Metra train in downtown Barrington, officials said.

Marin Lacson, 17, died from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner’s office reported.

Marin was a junior in Barrington High’s Chinese immersion program and a member of the lacrosse team, Barrington Unit School District 220 Supt. Craig Winkleman wrote in a message to the school community. She previously attended Countryside Elementary School and Station Middle School, both in Barrington.

Barrington High students are receiving assistance as they cope with the tragic death of a classmate, Winkleman wrote.

“At this time additional Barrington 220 counselors are on hand at BHS for any student needing support,” he wrote. “We have established a specific team of adults at BHS for the purpose of supporting all of our students during difficult times like this. Additional support is also available for students at all of our school buildings who may need to talk to someone.”

Teen girl, 14, critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Young brains at risk under poorly funded effort to remove dangerous lead water pipes from child care centers
Teachers set Feb. 6 strike date at Instituto charter schools
CPS renews contracts for charter schools — with shorter terms
Attempted kidnapping of teen in Portage Park prompts CPD alert
White Sox ‘give back to the kids’ at Boys & Girls Club in Bridgeport
Some Chicago Board of Education members, including Elizabeth Todd-Breland on the left, are critical of charter schools.&nbsp;
Education
CPS renews contracts for charter schools — with shorter terms
Charter schools have faced increasing scrutiny and shorter renewal terms in recent years as calls grow for accountability, particularly around special education and finances. The board renewed contracts Thursday with 49 schools for terms between one and four years.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
CPD_05.JPG
Crime
Attempted kidnapping of teen in Portage Park prompts CPD alert
A 14-year-old was walking Tuesday afternoon near Long and Pensacola avenues when a man carrying a camera pursued her. She ran to a nearby school.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A creative writing teacher (Martin Freeman) gives special attention to one teenage protégé (Jenna Ortega) in “Miller’s Girl.”
Movies and TV
‘Miller’s Girl’ the tedious tale of an ineffectual teacher and his infatuated student
Jenna Ortega in deadpan mode again as young writer viewed as a budding talent by her over-the-hill advisor.
By Richard Roeper
 
White Sox players gather at the Boys &amp; Girls Club of Chicago Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox ‘give back to the kids’ at Boys & Girls Club in Bridgeport
Chicago White Sox Charities has a long relationship with the organization. “I wanted to stay up there longer and hang out with them,” Sox shortstop Paul DeJong said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski is improving on the power play.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Kevin Korchinski adjusting to power-play duties as rookie season progresses
Korchinski’s offensive production remains meager, but he’s getting more confident moving the puck on the power play, where he’s eventually expected to thrive.
By Ben Pope
 