Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 3 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social events might be suddenly be canceled or changed. Or possibly, the reverse will happen and you will suddenly get an unexpected invitation to go somewhere.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In the bigger picture, you have a feel-good energy, especially dealing with bosses and people in authority. People are upbeat. Having said that, your home routine might be interrupted. Be wise and be patient with family members to avoid arguments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be enthusiastic about travel plans or exploring opportunities in publishing, the media or issues related to medicine and the law because there are many ways to expand your universe! Meanwhile, pay attention because today is a mildly accident-prone day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make friends with your bank account and keep an eye on your cash flow and possessions because something untoward could impact your assets. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which will make you feel impulsive and eager to spontaneously change your mind, or go off in a new direction. (This could be tough for others to deal with.) Fortunately, relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel mildly distracted by a number of things, which makes it hard to settle down and relax. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Fortunately, work-related travel and all issues related to work and your health are reassuring, which gives you a warm feeling in your tummy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps, you will hear unexpected news from a group or an organization? Some of you might meet someone today who is a real character. Meanwhile, vacation plans and anything to do with sports and the arts look promising! Fun plans with kids’ activities will also appeal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Tread carefully today because your interactions with parents, bosses and authority figures, including the police will be unpredictable. They might do or say something that you least expect. (“Busted!”) Fortunately, home and family issues are reassuring. Be aware that you are high visibility today. (People notice you.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel somewhere when you did not expect to do so. News or something through the media might surprise you. Likewise, double check school and college schedules for unexpected changes, so you are not caught off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a tricky day because something disconcerting might impact your banking issues or something to do with shared property or inheritances. Stay on your toes so that you know what’s happening. You don’t want a situation where you snooze, you lose. It’s always a drag to have regrets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A partner, spouse or close friend might surprise you. They might have an unusual suggestion to make, or they might want a different arrangement in the relationship. Could be anything. You might also meet a real character today, which will please you because you like characters. (Well, not all characters.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Unexpected news related to your health or your work might surprise you today. Pet owners should be aware that something unexpected could impact their pets, so keep your eyes open. Fortunately, in the bigger picture, you’re feeling confident and more optimistic about your future. It’s all good.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor David Strathairn (1949) shares your birthday. You are strong willed and have a commanding presence. You’re a good listener, which is why you can motivate and lead people. This year you will reap the benefits of the seeds you previously planted. Expect accolades, awards and acknowledgement of your efforts. Bravo!

