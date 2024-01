Friday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Friday, January 26, 2024

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

Brother Rice at Fenwick, 7:00

De La Salle at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Leo at DePaul, 7:00

St. Rita at Mount Carmel, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE

Aurora Central at IC Catholic, 7:30

Marmion at St. Francis, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Montini, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine East at Niles West, 7:00

Maine West at Highland Park, 7:00

Niles North at Vernon Hills, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Maine South, 7:00

Glenbrook North at Deerfield, 7:00

New Trier at Glenbrook South, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Chicago Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Hope Academy at Aurora Christian, 7:30

McNamara at Timothy Christian, 7:30

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Northtown, 6:30

Holy Trinity at Walther Christian, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Carmel, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at St. Viator, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Marist, 7:00

Notre Dame at Nazareth, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Hampshire, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge, 7:30

Crystal Lake South at McHenry, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 7:30

Jacobs at Huntley, 7:30

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Northridge, 6:00

Francis Parker vs. Latin, at DePaul University, 8:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Sandwich at Johnsburg, 7:00

Woodstock at Marengo, 7:00

Woodstock North at Plano, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Waldorf, 5:00

British School at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Christian Heritage at Lycee Francais, 5:00

Horizon-McKinley at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Roycemore at Beacon, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

Earlville at LaMoille, 7:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at IMSA, 7:00

Indian Creek at Hiawatha, 7:00

Leland at DePue, 7:00

Somonauk at Newark, 7:00

METRO PREP

Morton Grove Academy at Lombard CPSA, 6:30

Universal at Unity Christian, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN

Elmwood Park at Westmont, 7:30

NIC - 10

Auburn at Boylan, 7:15

Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00

Guilford at Harlem, 7:30

Hononegah at Freeport, 7:15

Jefferson at Rockford East, 7:15

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Lake Zurich at Warren, 7:00

Stevenson at Mundelein, 7:00

Waukegan at Libertyville, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Mooseheart, 7:30

Westminster Christian at Christian Life, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at North Chicago, 7:00

Grayslake Central at Grant, 7:00

Round Lake at Lakes, 7:00

Wauconda at Grayslake North, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Curie at Hyde Park, CNL

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED NORTH WEST

North Lawndale at Clark, 6:30

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Grace Christian, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Oak Forest at Lemont, 6:30

Thornton Fr. South at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Eisenhower at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Reavis at Argo, 6:30

Shepard at Oak Lawn, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Richards at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Thornridge at Kankakee, 6:30

Thornwood at Crete-Monee, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Plainfield South at Romeoville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego East at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield North at Oswego, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Andrew at Sandburg, 7:00

Lincoln-Way Central at Bolingbrook, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Stagg at Lockport, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Elgin at Bartlett, 7:00

Fenton at Larkin, 7:00

Streamwood at South Elgin, 7:00

West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Leyden, 7:30

Willowbrook at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Proviso West, 6:00

Hinsdale Central at York, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at North-Grand, 5:00

Armstrong-Potomac at Tri-Point, 7:00

Clifton Central at Wilmington, 6:45

Coal City at Pontiac, 7:00

Farragut at Gary Lighthouse (IN), 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Serena, 6:45

Intrinsic-Belmont at Lake View, 5:00

Islamic Foundation at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30

Kennedy at Mather, 6:30

LaSalette at Donovan, 6:30

LaSalle-Peru at Streator, 5:45

Loyola at St. Patrick, 7:00

Lyons at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Manteno at Grant Park, 7:00

Momence at Peotone, 6:45

Sycamore vs. DeKalb, at Northern Illinois U., 8:00

UIC Prep at Schurz, 6:30

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Westinghouse, 5:00

Valeo at North Shore, 4:30

Von Steuben at Lane, 5:00

ANDREWS UNIVERSITY (MI)

Hinsdale Adventist vs. Granger Christian (IN), 8:10E

Hinsdale Adventist vs. TBA

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Clemente vs. BYE

Chicago Tech at Marine, 5:00

Hirsch at Foreman, 5:00

Disney at Chicago Military, 5:00

Julian vs. BYE

Little Village at Uplift, 5:00

Back of the Yards at Kelly, 5:00

ACERO-Soto at DuSable, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest vs, BYE

Sullivan at Washington, 5:00

Gage Park at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Legal Prep, 5:00

Steinmetz vs. BYE

Goode at Tilden, 5:00

Juarez at Bowen, 5:00

Air Force at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Henry-Senachwine vs. Dwight, 5:00

St. Bede vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:30

Putnam County vs. Roanoke-Benson, 8:00