Saturday, January 27, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
St. Ignatius’s Reggie Ray (25) goes up to shoot against De La Salle.

Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

BIG NORTHERN

Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Byron, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

St. Edward at Christ the King, 7:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Sycamore, 6:00

Ottawa at Rochelle, 4:30

NIC - 10

Guilford at Belvidere, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Perspectives-Lead at Simeon, 12:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED NORTH WEST

Farragut at Taft, 1:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Joliet Central, 12:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Yorkville at Oswego, 5:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Stagg, 12:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 5:30

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Downers Grove South at Leyden, 3:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Elk Grove, 1:30

Batavia at Quincy, 7:00

Clemente at Dunbar, 4:00

Clifton Central at Milford, 7:00

Collins at Hoffman Estates, 4:30

Comer at Manley, 5:00

Dixon at McHenry, 2:30

Grace Christian at ACERO-Soto, 10:00

Harvard at Alden-Hebron, 1:00

Harvest Christian at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:00

Highland Park at Buffalo Grove, 4:30

Intrinsic-Belmont at Intrinsic-Downtown, 1:00

Johnsburg at Grayslake Central, 2:30

Julian at St. Francis de Sales, 5:00

Kaneland at North Chicago, 2:00

Lake Zurich at York, 3:00

LaLumiere-Blue (IN) at St. Francis, 5:00

Larkin at Lake Park, 6:00

Maine South at Barrington, 4:30

Maine West at Lombard CPSA, 5:00

Mundelein at St. Viator, 4:00

Niles West at Prospect, 4:00

Palatine at Warren, 5:30

Phillips at Lake Forest Academy, 2:30

Plainfield Central at Naperville Central, 6:45

Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Providence at Eisenhower, 2:30

Ridgeview at Tri-Point, 3:30

Rolling Meadows at Libertyville, 5:30

Round Lake at Elgin, 1:00

Sandburg at Argo, 4:00

St. Charles East at Jacobs, 1:30

Streator at Washington (IL), 6:00

Timothy Christian at Montini, 1:00

Woodstock at Belvidere North, 1:00

Yorkville Christian at Peoria Quest, 5:30

ANDREWS UNIVERSITY (MI)

Hinsdale Adventist vs. Andrews-Cardinals (MI), 6:45

BEECHER

Agricultural Science vs. Southland, 9:00

Rantoul vs. Manteno, 10:30

Iroquois West vs. Coal City, 12:00

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Momence, 1:30

Beecher vs. Cornerstone Christian, 3:00

Reed-Custer vs. Westmont, 4:30

Lisle vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:00

Beecher vs. Rockridge, 7:30

EAST AURORA

Wheaton Academy vs. St. Charles North. 1:00

East Aurora vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 2:30

Oswego East vs. Lyons, 4:00

Naperville North vs. Bolingbrook, 5:30

FULTON

West Carroll vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 9:00a

Polo vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 10:30

Lena-Winslow vs. Easton Valley (IA), 12:00

Riverdale vs. East Dubuque, 1:30

Northridge vs. Camanche (IA), 3:00

Warren (IL) vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30

Rockford Christian vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 6:00

Fulton vs. South Beloit, 7:30

GLENBROOK SOUTH

Glenbrook North vs. Hillcrest, 12:00

Benet vs. Normal, 1:30

Glenbrook South vs. St. Ignatius, 3:15

DePaul vs. Pewaukee (WI), 4:45

KANKAKEE

Gibson City-Melvin Sibley vs. Grant Park, 2:00

Carver vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3:30

Chicago Christian vs. Peotone, 5:00

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Herscher, 6:30

Kankakee vs. Pontiac, 8:00

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Andrew vs. Neuqua Valley, 11:00

Minooka vs. Hinsdale Central, 12:45

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Oak Forest, 2:45

Lemont vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30

Lincoln-Way East vs. Oak Lawn, 6:15

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

Hiawatha vs. DePue, 1:00

Newark vs. LaMoille, 2:30

IMSA vs. Leland, 4:00

NEW TRIER

Evanston vs. St. Patrick, 1:00

Loyola vs. Bloom, 2:30

New Trier vs. West Aurora, 4:00

PERSPECTIVES-LEADERSHIP

UC-Woodlawn vs. Jones, 10:00

Longwood vs. Vocational, 11:30

Butler vs. Audubon (WI), 1:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. Brooks, 2:30

North Lawndale vs. Francis Parker, 4:00

Hansberry vs. Marist, 5:30

Perspectives-Lead vs. Evergreen Park, 7:00

RICH

Clark vs. Leo, 11:00

Antioch vs. Glenbard East, 12:30

Kenwood vs. Christ the King, 2:00

Payton vs. Thornton Fr. North, 3:30

Rich vs. Manley, 5:00

ST. LOUIS VASHON (MO)

St. Laurence vs. Chamindade (MO), 1:00

Young vs. Tolton (MO), 6:00

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Putnam County, 5:00

Midland vs. Woodland, 6:30

Seneca vs. Marquette, 8:00

