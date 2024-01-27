Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 27, 2024
BIG NORTHERN
Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Byron, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
St. Edward at Christ the King, 7:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Sycamore, 6:00
Ottawa at Rochelle, 4:30
NIC - 10
Guilford at Belvidere, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL
Perspectives-Lead at Simeon, 12:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED NORTH WEST
Farragut at Taft, 1:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet West at Joliet Central, 12:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Yorkville at Oswego, 5:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Stagg, 12:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard South at South Elgin, 5:30
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Downers Grove South at Leyden, 3:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Elk Grove, 1:30
Batavia at Quincy, 7:00
Clemente at Dunbar, 4:00
Clifton Central at Milford, 7:00
Collins at Hoffman Estates, 4:30
Comer at Manley, 5:00
Dixon at McHenry, 2:30
Grace Christian at ACERO-Soto, 10:00
Harvard at Alden-Hebron, 1:00
Harvest Christian at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:00
Highland Park at Buffalo Grove, 4:30
Intrinsic-Belmont at Intrinsic-Downtown, 1:00
Johnsburg at Grayslake Central, 2:30
Julian at St. Francis de Sales, 5:00
Kaneland at North Chicago, 2:00
Lake Zurich at York, 3:00
LaLumiere-Blue (IN) at St. Francis, 5:00
Larkin at Lake Park, 6:00
Maine South at Barrington, 4:30
Maine West at Lombard CPSA, 5:00
Mundelein at St. Viator, 4:00
Niles West at Prospect, 4:00
Palatine at Warren, 5:30
Phillips at Lake Forest Academy, 2:30
Plainfield Central at Naperville Central, 6:45
Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Providence at Eisenhower, 2:30
Ridgeview at Tri-Point, 3:30
Rolling Meadows at Libertyville, 5:30
Round Lake at Elgin, 1:00
Sandburg at Argo, 4:00
St. Charles East at Jacobs, 1:30
Streator at Washington (IL), 6:00
Timothy Christian at Montini, 1:00
Woodstock at Belvidere North, 1:00
Yorkville Christian at Peoria Quest, 5:30
ANDREWS UNIVERSITY (MI)
Hinsdale Adventist vs. Andrews-Cardinals (MI), 6:45
BEECHER
Agricultural Science vs. Southland, 9:00
Rantoul vs. Manteno, 10:30
Iroquois West vs. Coal City, 12:00
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Momence, 1:30
Beecher vs. Cornerstone Christian, 3:00
Reed-Custer vs. Westmont, 4:30
Lisle vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:00
Beecher vs. Rockridge, 7:30
EAST AURORA
Wheaton Academy vs. St. Charles North. 1:00
East Aurora vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 2:30
Oswego East vs. Lyons, 4:00
Naperville North vs. Bolingbrook, 5:30
FULTON
West Carroll vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 9:00a
Polo vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 10:30
Lena-Winslow vs. Easton Valley (IA), 12:00
Riverdale vs. East Dubuque, 1:30
Northridge vs. Camanche (IA), 3:00
Warren (IL) vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30
Rockford Christian vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 6:00
Fulton vs. South Beloit, 7:30
GLENBROOK SOUTH
Glenbrook North vs. Hillcrest, 12:00
Benet vs. Normal, 1:30
Glenbrook South vs. St. Ignatius, 3:15
DePaul vs. Pewaukee (WI), 4:45
KANKAKEE
Gibson City-Melvin Sibley vs. Grant Park, 2:00
Carver vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3:30
Chicago Christian vs. Peotone, 5:00
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Herscher, 6:30
Kankakee vs. Pontiac, 8:00
LINCOLN-WAY WEST
Andrew vs. Neuqua Valley, 11:00
Minooka vs. Hinsdale Central, 12:45
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Oak Forest, 2:45
Lemont vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30
Lincoln-Way East vs. Oak Lawn, 6:15
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
Hiawatha vs. DePue, 1:00
Newark vs. LaMoille, 2:30
IMSA vs. Leland, 4:00
NEW TRIER
Evanston vs. St. Patrick, 1:00
Loyola vs. Bloom, 2:30
New Trier vs. West Aurora, 4:00
PERSPECTIVES-LEADERSHIP
UC-Woodlawn vs. Jones, 10:00
Longwood vs. Vocational, 11:30
Butler vs. Audubon (WI), 1:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. Brooks, 2:30
North Lawndale vs. Francis Parker, 4:00
Hansberry vs. Marist, 5:30
Perspectives-Lead vs. Evergreen Park, 7:00
RICH
Clark vs. Leo, 11:00
Antioch vs. Glenbard East, 12:30
Kenwood vs. Christ the King, 2:00
Payton vs. Thornton Fr. North, 3:30
Rich vs. Manley, 5:00
ST. LOUIS VASHON (MO)
St. Laurence vs. Chamindade (MO), 1:00
Young vs. Tolton (MO), 6:00
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
at Putnam County
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Putnam County, 5:00
Midland vs. Woodland, 6:30
Seneca vs. Marquette, 8:00