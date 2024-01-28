The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Person found fatally shot after crashing vehicle into tree

The male had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A man was found fatally shot after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday in Englewood.

The male was discovered about 12:15 a.m. after striking a fence and a tree in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

