Person found fatally shot after crashing vehicle into tree
The male had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
A man was found fatally shot after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday in Englewood.
The male was discovered about 12:15 a.m. after striking a fence and a tree in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
John Sasaki, who owned Lake View East dry cleaners, survived WWII Japanese internment camps, dead at 87
The Latest
Through college and grad school, woman was under strict control by her parents, but she’s in her dream job now and on her own.
The Hawks fell 1-0 on Saturday in their final game before their bye week, extending their road losing streak to 20 games and completing a road trip in which they scored only two goals.
Buie is closing in on Northwestern’s career scoring record
Elijah Fisher had 12 points to lead DePaul in the loss