The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Food and Restaurants News Chicago

THC-infused buffalo wing pot sauce coming to some Chicago area dispensaries

Good News, coming to Sunnyside diepensaries on Friday, sells for $30 and is for adults 21 and over.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE THC-infused buffalo wing pot sauce coming to some Chicago area dispensaries
A new THC-infused buffalo wing sauce is a collaboration between Good News cannabis brand and The Fifty/50. Each 10-ounce container has 100 milligrams of THC and is for adults 21 and over.

A new THC-infused buffalo wing sauce is a collaboration between Good News cannabis brand and The Fifty/50. Each 10-ounce container has 100 milligrams of THC and is for adults 21 and over.

Cresco Labs

Watching the Super Bowl with a few buds? A new twist on a big game staple is sure to spark up some conversations.

Good News cannabis brand and Chicago sports bar The Fifty/50 have teamed up to create THC-infused buffalo wing sauce, according to a news release from Cresco Labs, which is behind several weed brands, including Good News.

“The Fifty/50 is all about bringing people together around sports and great food, and our hope is that the new Big Game wing sauce will foster a sense of camaraderie among Super Bowl fans — regardless of who wins or loses,” said Matt Miller, head of operations at The Fifty/50. “Whoever you host at your house this Super Bowl will definitely be talking about your buffalo wings for years to come.”

The Big Game sauce will be available for purchase starting Friday while supplies last at Sunnyside dispensaries in River North, Wrigleyville, Buffalo Grove and Schaumburg, Cresco said.

Each 10-ounce container features The Fifty/50’s mild buffalo sauce infused with 100 milligrams of THC. It sells for $30 and is for adults 21 and over.

Related
Related

Buffalo wings are the most popular Super Bowl food in Illinois, according to an analysis by website Bid On Equipment.

The National Chicken Council says Americans eat more than 1 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday. This year, Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. 

The Fifty/50 restaurant, at 2047 W. Division St. in West Town, sells more than 1,000 pounds of chicken wings on Super Bowl Sundays, according to the news release.

“Buffalo wings and sports go hand-in-hand, and The Fifty/50 has Chicago’s best wings, so we collaborated on the first THC-infused buffalo wing sauce — the perfect play for game day,” said Dana Mason, Cresco Labs’ vice president of wholesale marketing.

Next Up In Taste
Chicago restaurants struggled with labor shortages last year. Relief is coming slowly
Chicago engineer Kimberly Moore shares her STEM smarts with underrepresented youth
Former Maple & Ash co-owner struggles in new restaurant venture after eviction, loan default, aims to emerge ‘stronger’
17 Chicago restaurants, chefs are among semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards
Pulses are deserving of a nutritional high-five — and a great addition to your meals, recipes
In his latest cookbook, Jacques Pépin revisits some of his favorite recipes with a nod to thrift
The Latest
Boxer Emile Griffith (Justin Austin, center) tries to make sense of his knockout of Benny “Kid” Paret (Sankara Harouna) in Lyric Opera’s production of “Champion.”
Theater
Jazz-flavored boxing opera ‘Champion’ scores many points in Lyric co-production
Composer Terence Blanchard’s work effectively pairs young and old versions of fighter Emile Griffith, who struggled with male identity and the aftermath of a knockout that proved deadly.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Connecticut v Villanova
College Sports
Which teams have ‘it’? Which are frauds? Here are seven burning questions on college basketball
Is UConn really the best team? Is Illinois really better than Northwestern? Is DePaul … never mind.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Former President Donald Trump points his finger while speaking from a podium.
Politics
Trump’s candidacy on the Illinois ballot should be decided by the courts, an elections board hearing officer says
The hearing officer, a retired Republican judge, wrote a scathing assessment of Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection but said the courts ultimately should decide. The full elections board will consider the matter Tuesday.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball during a game against the Falcons on Dec. 31 at Soldier Field.
Bears
A Justin Fields highlight video has true believers seeing things that aren’t there
Fans of the quarterback view the Bears’ social-media post as proof he’s coming back in 2024.
By Rick Morrissey
 
merlin_118665555.jpg
Columnists
Elon, boychik, welcome to the tribe!
Elon Musk says he aspires to be Jewish. Where to begin?
By Neil Steinberg
 