Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Sunday, January 28, 2024
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Notre Dame at St. Viator, 1:00
THORNWOOD
Little Village vs. Bremen, 10:30
Tinley Park vs. Comer, 12:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Bogan, 1:30
Hyde Park vs. Thornton Fr. South, 3:00
Crete-Monee vs. Lindblom, 4:30
Thornwood vs. Marian Catholic, 6:00
Thornton vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 7:30
