Sunday, January 28, 2024
Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Warren’s Javerion Banks (14) shoots against Palatine.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Notre Dame at St. Viator, 1:00

THORNWOOD

Little Village vs. Bremen, 10:30

Tinley Park vs. Comer, 12:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Bogan, 1:30

Hyde Park vs. Thornton Fr. South, 3:00

Crete-Monee vs. Lindblom, 4:30

Thornwood vs. Marian Catholic, 6:00

Thornton vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 7:30

