Monday, January 29, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 5 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be on your best behavior because unexpected and sudden responses from bosses, parents, teachers and the police might catch you off guard. However, you will be bubbling with energy in a proactive, ambitious way. (You might see ways to make money.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re restless to travel or do something different to satisfy your hunger for adventure and stimulation. Possibly, you might suddenly be able to get out of town or take a short trip? Or you might explore unexpected opportunities in publishing or higher education? Stay mindful of your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family discussions might be your focus. Nevertheless, unexpected support from a third party — the government, an organization or a friend or partner — might help you today. Check with your bank account in case something unexpected is happening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Communications with friends, siblings and neighbors are important to you today. You have something to say. Meanwhile, a partner or close friend might throw you a curveball. Stay light on your feet so that you can deal with the unexpected, especially because someone might surprise you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be excited about trying something new at work or taking on a new project? You might also explore new technological skills or become more computer literate. People at work are supportive now, especially younger people. Work-related travel might be surprising.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight edge over everyone else. Why not ask the universe for a favor? Meanwhile, sudden invitations to sports events, social occasions or children’s activities might materialize. Stay flexible so that you can go in either direction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A tiny challenge is present today because in one way, you want to be low-key and hide from the busyness of everything around you. Nevertheless, unexpected events could impact home and family, which require you to sit up and pay attention. You might not be able to relax in the way you really want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have lots of energy, which is why you might spontaneously do something that others least expect. You might travel. You might meet with someone and discuss new developments, especially related to technology or aviation. You might form a group or a club? A discussion with a parent will be unusual.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You think big. You made big plans and have ambitious goals. Today you might contemplate an impulsive purchase, or you might suddenly see a new way of boosting your income? Something unexpected might rattle your cage, and it could be related to money or your possessions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today fiery Mars is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you want to explore new activities and encounter new people and do unexpected things. Furthermore, you want the freedom to do what you want! Because of this, you might break through some barriers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You probably feel restless today. Certainly, something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard — without question. Meanwhile, be smart and pay attention to banking and shared property to cover your bases. Having said that, you are strong with the sun in your sign. You’re in charge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might meet a real character today, or somebody you know might surprise you. You might also encounter something unexpected in a group situation or with an organization. Likewise, sports gatherings and competitions might also have an unexpected outcome. Be cooperative with others while the moon opposes you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Selleck (1945) shares your birthday. You are intuitive, persuasive and definitely a skilled communicator, which is why people listen to you. You are generous and you speak your mind. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate your needs and the people that bring you happiness.

