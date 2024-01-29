Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Monday, January 29, 2024
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
IC Catholic at DePaul, 5:30
Montini at Loyola, 6:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Niles West at Vernon Hills, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Naperville North, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Intrinsic-Downtown at British School, 5:00
METRO PREP
Lombard CPSA at Unity Christian, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
ITW-Speer at DRW Prep, 6:15
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Comer at Butler, 7:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Christian Liberty at Westminster Christian, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED NORTH WEST
Orr at Taft, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE NORTH
Intrinsic-Belmont at Alcott, 1:00
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Thornridge, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
St. Bede at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Beacon at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 5:30
Chesterton at Universal, 7:00
Christian Life at Parkview Christian, 7:30
Cissna Park at St. Anne, 7:00
De La Salle at Evanston, 6:30
Donovan at Milford, 6:00
Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00
Hall at Putnam County, 7:00
Horizon-McKinley at Cristo Rey, 4:30
HRK at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Joliet Central at Lockport, 6:30
Lake Forest Academy at Francis Parker, 6:30
Lowpoint-Washburn at Cornerstone Christian, 8:00
Mansueto at Back of the Yards, 5:00
Marian Central at Johnsburg, 7:00
Morton Grove Academy at Yorkville Christian, 6:30
Noble Academy at Noble Street, 5:30
North Chicago at New Trier, 6:30
Northtown at Lake View, 5:30
Oak Lawn at Morgan Park, CNL
Oregon at Amboy, 6:45
Phoenix at Rickover, 4:30
Proviso East at Proviso West, 6:30
Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley, 6:45
Rochelle at Plano, 7:00
Rochelle Zell at Elmwood Park, 7:30
St. Edward at Westmont, 7:30
St. Laurence at Hancock, 6:00
Streamwood at Marengo, 7:00
Wolcott at Ida Crown, 7:30
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
Serena vs. DePue, 5:30
Indian Creek vs. Somonauk, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - CONSOLATION
Second Round
Senn at Manley, 5:00
Vocational at Amundsen, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
Raby at Jones, 5:00
Austin at King, 5:00
Ogden at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Collins at Prosser, 5:00
Wells at Mather, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE
Second Round
Chicago Tech at Clemente, 5:00
Foreman at Chicago Military, 5:00
Little Village at Julian, 5:00
Kelly at DuSable, 5:00
Washington at Horizon-Southwest, 6:00
Kelvyn Park at Legal Prep, 5:00
Goode at Steinmetz, 5:00
Bowen at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00