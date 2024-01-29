The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Simeon’s Rashad McKinnie (4) drives the ball past Curie’s Mason Minor (30).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Monday, January 29, 2024

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

IC Catholic at DePaul, 5:30

Montini at Loyola, 6:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Niles West at Vernon Hills, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville North, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Intrinsic-Downtown at British School, 5:00

METRO PREP

Lombard CPSA at Unity Christian, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

ITW-Speer at DRW Prep, 6:15

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Comer at Butler, 7:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Christian Liberty at Westminster Christian, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED NORTH WEST

Orr at Taft, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE NORTH

Intrinsic-Belmont at Alcott, 1:00

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Thornridge, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

St. Bede at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 5:30

Chesterton at Universal, 7:00

Christian Life at Parkview Christian, 7:30

Cissna Park at St. Anne, 7:00

De La Salle at Evanston, 6:30

Donovan at Milford, 6:00

Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

Hall at Putnam County, 7:00

Horizon-McKinley at Cristo Rey, 4:30

HRK at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Joliet Central at Lockport, 6:30

Lake Forest Academy at Francis Parker, 6:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at Cornerstone Christian, 8:00

Mansueto at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Marian Central at Johnsburg, 7:00

Morton Grove Academy at Yorkville Christian, 6:30

Noble Academy at Noble Street, 5:30

North Chicago at New Trier, 6:30

Northtown at Lake View, 5:30

Oak Lawn at Morgan Park, CNL

Oregon at Amboy, 6:45

Phoenix at Rickover, 4:30

Proviso East at Proviso West, 6:30

Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley, 6:45

Rochelle at Plano, 7:00

Rochelle Zell at Elmwood Park, 7:30

St. Edward at Westmont, 7:30

St. Laurence at Hancock, 6:00

Streamwood at Marengo, 7:00

Wolcott at Ida Crown, 7:30

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

Serena vs. DePue, 5:30

Indian Creek vs. Somonauk, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - CONSOLATION

Second Round

Senn at Manley, 5:00

Vocational at Amundsen, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Raby at Jones, 5:00

Austin at King, 5:00

Ogden at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Collins at Prosser, 5:00

Wells at Mather, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Second Round

Chicago Tech at Clemente, 5:00

Foreman at Chicago Military, 5:00

Little Village at Julian, 5:00

Kelly at DuSable, 5:00

Washington at Horizon-Southwest, 6:00

Kelvyn Park at Legal Prep, 5:00

Goode at Steinmetz, 5:00

Bowen at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

