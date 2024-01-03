The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Perhaps it’s the fever of the new year, but for whatever reason, you’re pumped to deliver! You make a fabulous impression on others now — no question. You’re keen to travel, study and wrap up important papers, manuscripts and screenplays. You’re working hard to earn money. You want it all!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Two areas of your life that you might have to juggle: At this time of year, you want a change of scenery, which means you want to travel and “get away from all this.” However, today you feel obligated and inspired to be of service to others. How noble.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Even though you’re in the mood to play and schmooze, you also want to get a lot done. Count on the cooperation of others. Appeal to their eternal goodness to join forces with you because you will get the most done in partnership with others. Go, go, go!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re keen to accomplish a lot. However, you might need more rest. This is the one time of year when you need naps and more sleep. Therefore, don’t push yourself too hard. Discussions with a family member, perhaps a female, will go well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive week for you, and today is a productive day because you’re keen to communicate to others. The pace of your days is accelerating. You’re busy. Plus, you have raised the bar on what you want to accomplish. (That’s all it takes for Leos.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to accomplish what you want if you’re in the entertainment world, professional sports or the hospitality industry. However, most of you also want to goof off today. Get enough done so that you can play guilt free! That makes all the difference.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re empowered because the moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight edge over all the other signs. Furthermore, it’s dancing beautifully with your ruler Venus, which will improve all your communications. A discussion with a parent should go well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re busy with appointments, errands, short trips plus increased reading, writing and studying. Today you might choose to work alone or behind the scenes; nevertheless, you’re busy! Explore old moneymaking ideas. Resurrect some strategies.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend or a member of a group. Hopefully, your goals will agree, especially if you’re in an organization. Incidentally, this is a great day to buy wardrobe items for yourself. Maybe some outdoor gear?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Someone might approach you today to help them or speak on their behalf. They might want you to represent their best interests with a boss or someone in authority. Do what you can. With the sun in your sign now, things will tend to go your way, especially with the head cheese.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to schmooze with friends and work with groups, especially in conferences or organizations. Nevertheless, you will also want to break away and do your own thing because you need a change of scenery. Be good to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular day! You look very good to others, especially bosses and authority types. In fact, some of you might strike up a flirtation with a boss. Work with groups today because this is how you will get the most done. Cooperation in key.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Danica McKellar (1975) shares your birthday. You are energetic and persistent and can overcome incredible odds. You’re not a quitter. (You hate to be bored.) This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Your creativity, zest and desire for life will attract wonderful choices to you. Old friends might reappear.

