Chicago fishng: Bit more ice & mixing lakers and few browns with perch

LAKEFRONT PERCH

AUGER SHARPENING

For the 24th year, Fran Connelly is sharpening of auger blades. Find “Ice Auger Sharpening” on Facebook or drop off blades at either Lee’s Bait & Tackle (Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream).

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

CHICAGO PASSES NOTE

The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but parking passes or pier passes may be bought Thursdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Cultural Center, 2045 N. Lincoln Park West in Lincoln Park (credit card only, street parking only) I suggest emailing fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions.

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

AREA LAKES

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a bluegill caught on New Year’s Day. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Rob Abouchar holds a beautiful crappie caught from Island Lake over the New Year’s Day weekend. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Water remains very low, use caution when launching and navigating.

Staff at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said ice fishing is not expected by this week, maybe next week.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jeffrey Williams and crew with a catch-and-release catch from the Chicago River on New Year’s Day. Provided by Jeffrey Willams

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Bank fishing is open. Boat fishing reopens Feb. 15.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year, but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy.

SPRING LAKE:Through the end of Canada goose season, both boat launching and bank fishing is allowed after 1 p.m. The Sky Ranch Road ramp is open with boating allowed north of Sky Ranch Rd bridge and south down to the buoy markers and sign at Maple Island.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported

Pete Lamar emailed:

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

Pat Hasburgh at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said

MAZONIA

Fishing is open at both units. Any ice fishing is at your own risk.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait & Tackle Shop in East Brooklyn said

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz’s one keeper walleye caught last week on the Rock River in Wisconsin; the walleye had a 5-inch freshwater drum in it. Provded

Arden Katz: Takes much sorting for keepers (18 inches); he’s using 3-inch Keitech swimbaits and fly on a 25-inch leader; here’s one keeper that he caught last week. When cleaned, it had a 5-inch freshwater drum in it, suggesting why white swimbaits are working.

SHABBONA LAKE

Through January 31, winter site hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said steelhead are improving in the St. Joseph River with a a few steelhead and whitefsh off the St. Jose Piier.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: