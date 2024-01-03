The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Crime News

Cicero cops probe possible link between male found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and nearby double slaying

Early Wednesday morning, a “male subject” was found dead of a apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a nearby park in the 5600 block of 16th Street, according to a town of Cicero spokesman.

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
File photo

Tyler LaRiviere

Police are investigating a possible connection between a male found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning and the fatal shooting of two women the night before in southwest suburban Cicero.

Jessica Hughes, 29, and Myeshia Newby, 19, were found shot to death about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block South of 48th Court, according to a statement from the town of Cicero spokesman and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The attacks appeared to be domestic-related, according to the statement

Early Wednesday morning, a “male subject” was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a nearby park in the 5600 block of 16th Street, the statement said.

Police are investigating potential connections among the three deaths, the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

