Ian Miletic moves into the spotlight for Rolling Meadows

Playing in the shadow of a star player and the top prospect in the state when you’re a young, up-and-coming player yourself can be a real bonus. Just ask Ian Miletic, the Rolling Meadows junior who teamed up with Cameron Christie the past two seasons.

“Cam was a phenomenal player and leader,” Miletic said of Christie, who is now playing at Minnesota. “He really helped me learn about what it is to be a great leader. Being around him, all those seniors like Orlando [Thomas] the past two years, it had a substantial impact on me.”

Miletic was brought up as a freshman two years ago and played a small role before becoming a key starter last season as a sophomore. He was a part of 55 wins and the first two regional championships for the program in two decades.

Now he’s the focal point of a Mustangs team that is off to a stellar 12-2 start in the post-Christie era and clearly making the most of it.

The 6-7 forward is showcasing a wide-range of offensive tools and playing with an abundance of comfort and confidence as the featured player. The source of that has become clear to Miletic.

“First, I give thanks to God, because my faith has played a big part in helping me be comfortable in my own skin, be in and enjoy the moment,” Miletic said. “My faith in God has helped me enjoy the game more.

“What also helps is knowing this team, this group of guys, has my back. That’s helped a lot this year in our team’s success and mine as well.”

Specifically as it relates to his game, the shooting stroke from beyond the arc is cleaner and more efficient. He’s always shown to be a versatile player with his ability to handle the basketball at his size. But the threat he now poses shooting the basketball, along with some added athleticism as he’s matured, has raised the level of his game.

“The trust in my shot has led me to be more comfortable for sure,” said Miletic, who is shooting a blistering 54% (41 of 76) from beyond the arc and is on pace to break every Rolling Meadows three-point record.

Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich calls Miletic one of the best leaders he’s ever had in his program. He also sees an added comfort level while using his physical attributes.

“I think he’s using his length, size and athleticism to his advantage more now,” Katovich said.

Miletic has had several highlight reel dunks to go with the regular double-double he puts up. He’s averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds a game on the season.

As a result, he’s been a big stock riser –– not just as a player but as a college prospect.

