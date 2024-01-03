The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Naperville police rescue toddler and her parents from pond

Two adults and a 2-year-old were pulled from their vehicle Tuesday. Police say the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, sending the car into a pond.

By  Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
   
A pond near the 95th Street Library in Naperville, where three people were rescued from a car Tuesday.

Tire tracks leading to a pond near the 95th Street Library in Naperville, where three people were rescued from a car Tuesday.

ABC7 Chicago

A 2-year-old and her parents are home safe after being rescued Tuesday afternoon when the car they were in drove into a pond.

Naperville police responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a pond near the 95th Street Library after witnesses saw the partially submerged car in the pond.

When officers arrived on the scene, three officers immediately went into the water, broke out a rear window to rescue the child and helped her parents out of the car.

“They did a fantastic job on a cold day, forgetting about the elements and doing what is expected,” Naperville police Cmdr. Michaus Williams said. “Thankfully, this ended in a happy resolution with everyone being OK.”

Williams said an initial investigation indicated the driver of the car, which was parked near the pond, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

