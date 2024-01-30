The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 2:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or decision-making. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. (That’s just how it works.) This happens for 2 1/2 days every month, and it simply requires a few concessions on your part — perhaps some patience and a willingness to listen. No biggie.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This can be a productive day for you. You might see a new approach to something, perhaps by taking it back to the basics and building it up again to get a better outcome. You can also apply this same method to your health. You want results!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re eager for change and possible travel. Meanwhile, others are supportive, (maybe even the government). Certainly, money can come to you now. Today is an emotional day, especially for romantic relationships. Parents need to be patient with their kids.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with family members, especially female family members, might be intense today. If so, this could be because somebody (possibly you) won’t let up about something. They’re obsessed and keep going on about it. “Enuff awreddy!” It takes wisdom to know when to stop talking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have some intense ideas today, which is why you want to share your thoughts with everyday contacts, siblings and relatives. In fact, you have a strong need to be heard by others. We all have days like this; the trick is finding someone who will listen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Issues about money and belongings might create some tension today, mainly because you have strong feelings about something. Well, we all have strong feelings when it comes to money. (In fact, people are more private about their money than their sex life.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means you feel more emotional about everything. In fact, feelings might be running high. Because the moon is dancing with Pluto, you might also feel obsessed about something. Try not to let your feelings get the better of you. Stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home and family continue to be a focus, and today you will be convincing if you want to get your point across to anyone. On the upside, this can help you if you’re in sales, marketing, teaching or acting. On the downside, you might be coming on too strong for some.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

By nature, you are breezy and upbeat. However, you are also honest and sometimes brutally frank. Today it will behoove you to stick with the “breezy and upbeat” part and steer clear of the “brutally frank” part to avoid offending someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful in discussions with parents, bosses and even the police because you might put your foot in your mouth because you want to clarify an issue to the point that you just won’t let go. You insist on driving your point home. That won’t go over well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t get on your soapbox and preach your political or religious ideas to others. Not today. And likewise, run the other direction if someone else is doing this because everyone is inclined to go overboard today! Who needs this? Not you. Keep things light.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Steer clear of intense discussions about loans, debt or who is responsible for what because these conversations will get intense. One or both of you might be determined to make your point. Or you might have a challenging discussion about shared property? Whatever it is, keep your cool.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Eiza Gonzalez (1990) shares your birthday. You’re charming, intelligent and ready to take control. You believe in yourself. You have a strong social conscience and will fight for the underdog. This is a fun-loving year! Let your guard down and loosen up! Old friends might reappear again. Nurture the happiness and beauty within you.

