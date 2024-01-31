Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because conversations with partners, spouses, close friends and even members of the general public might be prickly today. Knowing this ahead of time, why not cut others some slack? If “what goes around comes around” is true (and I think it is), others will cut you some slack as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with coworkers because people are a bit aggressive today. You might encounter this at work or when dealing with people related to your health or even something to do with your pet. Hey — you can be part of the problem or part of the solution.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents need to be patient with kids because there is an element of angst in the air with many people. You might feel this in sports situations or perhaps when socializing with others. The trick is to think before you react or before you speak. Stay chill. Your objective is to have a pleasant day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family disagreements or arguments might arise today because of irritable feelings between family members. Do what you can to keep the peace because family harmony is so supportive to everyone. And the reverse is also true. Family fighting can bring everyone down, including you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have a heated discussion with a sibling, relative or someone you encounter in your everyday world today. For your own good, take a moment and remind yourself that you don’t have to be right. Not this time. You don’t have to win this argument. What you want is to have a happy day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money squabbles might occur today. They could relate to social outings, the cost of taking care of or educating kids, something related to vacations or the arts. Why not take a beat and table these discussions until Friday when everyone is more amicable?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign for the second day, but now it is at odds with fiery Mars, which can create petty disputes and irritability with others. If you need to speak up, you will. You might attract people to you who want to criticize or attack you. Be careful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Seek out solitude if you can do so, because this will be a relief from everyday squabbles that many people are undergoing. Focus on home and family. You might be involved with a parent today. Do your best to get along.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sports competition and any competition involving physical activity will be highly charged. Likewise, you might get involved in an argument with a friend or a member of a group. Ask yourself if it’s worth it. Sometimes you have to just let things go to keep the peace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Steer clear of nasty entanglements with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. If you challenge these people, you might quickly regret it because everyone is ready to argue today! Why destroy your peace of mind? Have a happy day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion, racial issues and challenges in society because these will quickly mushroom into arguments and nasty encounters. Some days it’s excellent to have these discussions, but today is not one of those days. Mums the word.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might encounter difficulties with a partner or close friend about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or something to do with shared responsibilities. Maybe boundaries are not clearly defined? Do others know what you expect from them? Do you know what they expect from you?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kerry Washington (1977) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed and original. You’re also imaginative, inventive and dramatic; however, you like to be respected and noticed for your talents. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

