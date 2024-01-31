The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Sports Outdoors

Punching up from MMA to building custom rods

Pat Magdaleno moved from MMA fighter and charter captain to building his Mags Custom Rods from scratch.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Pat Magdaleno in his Mags Custom Rods booth the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo. Credit: Dale Bowman

Not often that you hear a guy go from MMA to rod building, well, make that never.

Meet Pat Magdaleno.

“It’s been crazy, lots of ups and downs,” he said Friday at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo.

Nick D’Andrea had grabbed me at the show to introduce Magdaleno in his Mags Custom Rods booth, which was hard to miss with rods in neon orange, neon green, neon pink, neon purple, black et al.

“I think the colors catch them,” Magdaleno said. “Once they put one in their hands, they realize it’s a high-performance rod.”

The eye-catching array of rods at Pat Magdaleno’s iMags Custom Rods booth at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo. Credit: Dale Bowman

He founded Mags in 2017 in Gwinn, Michigan. Since then, it grew to a 12-worker operation hitting record sales monthly, even with this pitiful ice season.

Magdaleno is on a wild life journey.

He went 20-1 as an featherweight MMA fighter, getting serious after being thumped in his second fight. He went 7-0 as a pro. He ran a charter out 50 miles on Lake Superior for lake trout and salmon in Michigan, only selling the boat last year.

“I decided to make a rod for fun and it grew into a big business,” said Magdaleno, who started with $300.

The serious side is making the rods. They turn the cork by hand, use carbon blanks and put titanium guides, because they don’t freeze shut as fast, on the ice-fishing rods.

“I work seven days a week, not because I have to, but because I love it,” Magdaleno said.

Information at magscustomrods.com .

A short MMA fight of Magdaleno’s may be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=etxnR_fwIhQ

Wild things

Finally saw my first winter robin Sunday on the neighbor’s crabapple.

Stray cast

Anything that starts with “you will not see this in mainstream media” holds truth like an angler saying, “You’re not going to believe this.”

