Federal Reserve signals that interest rate cuts aren’t imminent and leaves them unchanged for now

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it’s nearing a long-awaited shift toward cutting interest rates, a sign that its officials have grown confident that they’re close to fully taming inflation. But the Fed also signaled that the first rate cut is likely months away.

The central bank kept its key rate unchanged at about 5.4%, a 22-year high. In a statement, it marked a policy shift by dropping previous wording that had said it was still considering further rate hikes.

Still, the Fed cautioned that it “does not expect it will be appropriate” to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably” to its 2% target. That suggests that a rate reduction is unlikely at its next meeting in March.

“I don’t think it’s likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting” to start cutting rates, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference.

The overall changes to the Fed’s statement Wednesday — compared with its last meeting in December — show that it has moved toward considering rate reductions while still maintaining flexibility. In December, the officials had signaled that they expected to carry out three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. Yet they have said little about when those cuts might begin. Senior officials have stressed that the Fed will proceed cautiously.

The central bank’s message disappointed traders on Wall Street. Stock prices fell broadly after the statement was released and while Powell addressed reporters.

The change in the Fed’s stance comes as the economy is showing surprising durability after a series of 11 rate hikes helped drastically slow inflation, which had hit a four-decade high 18 months ago. Over the past six months, prices have risen at an annual rate of just below 2%, consistent with the Fed’s target level, according to its preferred inflation gauge. And growth remains healthy. In the final three months of last year, the economy expanded at a 3.3% annual rate, the government said last week.

At his news conference, Powell said the Fed welcomes signs of economic strength. But he said the policymakers are seeking further evidence of a sustained slowdown in inflation.

“We want to see strong growth and a strong labor market,” the Fed chair said. “We’re looking for inflation to come down, as it has been coming down for the last six months.”

Most economists have said they expect the Fed to start cutting its benchmark rate in May or June. Rate cuts would eventually lead to lower borrowing costs for America’s consumers and businesses, including for mortgages , auto loans and credit cards.

A year ago, many analysts were predicting that widespread layoffs and sharply higher unemployment would be needed to cool the economy and curb inflation. Yet job growth has been steady. The unemployment rate, at 3.7%, isn’t far above a half-century low.

Labor costs are easing, too. On Wednesday, the government reported that pay and benefits for America’s workers, which accelerated in 2022, grew in the final three months of 2023 at the slowest pace in 2 1/2 years.

Asked whether he thought the Fed has already achieved a “soft landing,” in which it manages to conquer high inflation without causing a recession, Powell suggested it would be premature to say so.

“We have a ways to go,” he said. “Core inflation is still well above target on a 12-month basis. Certainly, I’m encouraged and we’re encouraged by the progress, but we’re not declaring victory at this point. We think we have a ways to go.”

For several months, most of the nation’s job growth has occurred in just a few sectors — health care, government and hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Any weakening in those areas of the economy could threaten hiring and the overall expansion.

A report Tuesday showed that the number of workers who quit in December reached its lowest level in three years. That suggested that fewer Americans are being recruited for new, higher-paying jobs or are willing to search for and take new positions. Though quits remain at a level consistent with a solid job market, they have fallen about one-third from their peak in mid-2022.

