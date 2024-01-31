Homewood-Flossmoor passes its first test at No. 1 with a rare road win at Bolingbrook

Homewood-Flossmoor earned the No. 1 ranking in the blink of an eye on Gianni Cobb’s last-second three-pointer against Thornton on Sunday.

Wildcats senior Morez Johnson, annoyed by the outcome, called it a lucky shot. Maybe it was, but it will take more than luck to keep the Vikings at the top of the heap.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s first test as the area’s top-ranked team was at No. 10 Bolingbrook on Wednesday . The Raiders rarely lose at home and had not lost a conference game in two seasons.

“That kind of gave us a little edge before the game,” Bryce Heard said.

The Vikings took control in the fourth quarter and won 80-64. Heard and senior guard Gianni Cobb scored 26 points.

Davion Thompson, Bolingbrook’s freshman sensation, finished with a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds.

“He had a really good second half and obviously he’s capable of being great,” Raiders coach Rob Brost said. “He was in the second half. But we have to get better as a team.”

Heard and Thompson were talking to each other on court in the second half, laughing and smiling.

“He’s a good player,” Heard said. “ respect his game a lot. That’s the first time I ever played against him so that was a fun matchup.”

Heard is 6-5, athletic and H-F’s most sought-after college prospect. He can score in a variety of ways and is a difficult matchup defensively for any high school player.

But it’s been the consistently high level of play from Cobb and junior guard JD Tyler that has turned the Vikings (23-2, 5-0 Southwest Suburban Blue) from a team loaded with potential into a dominant high school team.

“Gianni is a bonafide Division I poing guard,” Dismukes said. “People had concerns about his ability to get others involved and his ability to lead the team and run the offense. And honestly, it was a struggle at the begininning of the year. But as the season has gone on he’s grown so much. He asks a lot of good questions and is willing to receive the information and put it into his game.”

Cobb’s speed with the ball is exceptional. The Columbia recruit went the length of the court, past all nine other players to score on two consecutive possessions late in the third quarter for Homewood-Flossmoor.

“[With the ball] he’s faster than a lot of people without a ball,” Dismukes said. “That’s why it is hard to press us. Any sliver of room he gets he’s fast and agile enough to get through almost any crack or crease. He’s so dangerous.”

Tyler finished with eight points for the Vikings and Carson Brownfield added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Bolingbrook junior JT Pettigrew continued his breakout season with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Both teams have challenging games this weekend. The Raiders (18-4, 3-1) travel to face undefeated Waubonsie Valley on Saturday. Homewood-Flossmoor faces Lincoln-Way East on Friday and then heads to O’Fallon to play one of Indiana’s top teams on Saturday.

“This was a makup game and I would never have scheduled it right here,” Dismukes said. “But sometimes you just have to roll with the punches and prepare the guys and hopefully they come out on top.”

