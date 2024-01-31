The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
College Sports Sports

Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in OT to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern

Northwestern coach Chris Collins drew a technical foul and was ejected with 1.7 seconds left when he walked onto the court, yelling furiously at one referee with the ball still in play.

By  Michael Marot | AP
   
SHARE Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in OT to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern
gettyimages-1976411972.jpg

Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts after receiving a technical foul Wednesday against Purdue.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey spent 40 minutes wearing down the Northwestern defense.

Then he took full advantage over the final five minutes Wednesday night.

The reigning national player of the year scored Purdue’s first 10 points in overtime, finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds, and helped the second-ranked Boilermakers avoid yet another upset by leading them to 105-96 victory.

“It’s kind of how we play,” Edey said. “We attack the rim or we get rebounds and we do all those things. We get teams into foul trouble, so over time they’re forced to go to some matchups they maybe don’t want against me and we’re able to exploit that.”

Edey had plenty of help. Lance Jones scored a season-high 26 and Braden Smith had 11 points and 16 assists — matching the second-highest game total in school history. The Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) won their sixth straight and became the first Division I team with 20 wins this season.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins drew a technical foul and was ejected with 1.7 seconds left when he walked onto the court, yelling furiously at one referee with the ball still in play.

After being restrained by one of his players, Collins calmed down and congratulated Edey and Purdue coach Matt Painter on his way off the floor, then gestured to the booing crowd to get louder. The Boilermakers were given four technical free throws just before the final buzzer.

“I’m not going to go into the officiating. We have great officiating,” Collins said, noting Purdue took 38 more free throws than the Wildcats. “I just don’t know if I’ve ever seen a box score like that.”

Still, the Wildcats (15-6, 6-4) didn’t make it easy with a harassing defense that wouldn’t allow Purdue to pull away, and the Boilermakers helped by going 29 of 46 on free throws.

Boo Buie and Ty Berry each had 25 points for Northwestern, which led 78-73 with 2:37 left in regulation and had a chance to win it on Buie’s 15-foot runner at the buzzer. But the ball bounced off the front of the rim, and then the 7-foot-4 Edey took over.

He opened overtime with a short hook shot, drew a foul on a dunk, made two free throws on Purdue’s next possession and added two more dunks to give Purdue a 91-87 lead. Northwestern could only get as close as two the rest of the way.

Edey also had one block, falling two short of becoming the fourth Big Ten player with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks.

Buie moved into second on Northwestern’s career scoring list with his ninth straight 20-point game against a ranked opponent. He now has 1,936 points. 

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: Collins’ squad understands how to challenge Edey better than any other Big Ten team. But after topping the nation’s No. 1 team twice on its home court in the past two seasons, the Wildcats came up just short this time. Still, Northwestern remains one of the conference’s top teams.

Purdue: The Boilermakers protected their home court again — thanks to Edey’s late charge. They can’t rely exclusively on the reigning national player of the year, but he’s certainly a nice go-to option on an off night.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue barely navigated the first of this week’s two obstacles. The trickier part comes Saturday at No. 6 Wisconsin. Win that one, and the Boilermakers won’t slide past No. 2 and could move up to No. 1.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Travels to Minnesota on Saturday.

Purdue: Visits No. 6 Wisconsin in Sunday’s matchup between the Big Ten’s top two teams.

Next Up In College Sports
Marcus Domask, Terrance Shannon Jr. lead way as Illinois tops Ohio State
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark looks to jump to second on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list against Northwestern
The Big Ten’s top 10 (make that 11) men’s basketball players of the last 30 years
Expanded Big Ten basketball tourneys will only include 15 of league’s 18 teams
Chaos reigns in AP men’s basketball Top 25
South Carolina remains unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
The Latest
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard (2) hits a three against Bolingbrook.
High School Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor passes its first test as No. 1 with a rare road win at Bolingbrook
The Raiders had not lost a conference game in two years.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
City Hall
Judge halts all proceedings before Chicago Police Board after City Council again delays vote on what cases can be heard in private
During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Johnson’s allies used a parliamentary maneuver to push back a vote on whether cops facing dismissal or suspensions over one year can choose to have their cases heard by an arbitrator instead of the police board.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Journalists and supporters protest the hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s then pending takeover of Tribune Publishing in 2021. Unionized employees at the Chicago Tribune and six other papers owned by Alden plan to walk off the job Thursday to demand fair wages and continued 401(k) match benefits.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Business
Chicago Tribune’s unionized newsroom staff to go on historic 24-hour strike Thursday: ‘Enough is enough’
Despite Chicago’s reputation as a two-fisted newspaper city, experts say it will mark the first time editorial employees have walked out at one of the city’s major daily papers. “There’s never been a newspaper strike in Chicago,” said Rob Warden, a longtime award-winning journalist. “It’s never happened.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling (center) speaks as Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (left) and Mayor Brandon Johnson listen during a news conference in October. Snelling said Wednesday that three Senn High School students were targeted in the shooting near the school.
Crime
Latest shooting kills one CPS student, wounds two others in Edgewater: ‘It has to end, the harm and the chaos’
It’s the second fatal shooting targeting CPS students in less than a week, coming after two boys were gunned down near a Loop charter school. Mayor Brandon Johnson vows city support for students, victims and their families.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
News coming soon on Bulls guard Zach Lavine, but not the trade kind
LaVine headlines a growing list of injured Bulls, and while the two-time All-Star was scheduled to have his right foot issue re-evaluated later this week, there’s still very little clarity on a timetable for his return.
By Joe Cowley
 