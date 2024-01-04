Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ambition is aroused, and your ability to communicate to others is excellent. A winning combination! Furthermore, the sun at the top of your chart is flattering to you. With all this helping you, reach for the stars!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a productive day for you, especially regarding discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. You might also negotiate budgets and resources that can be allocated to you. Note: These discussions will be favorable! Meanwhile, foreign interests and travel plans appeal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or with children, this is a productive day! It’s also an excellent day to plan social occasions and future vacations. You will get a lot done because people will cooperate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for discussions about work, home, your health or anything to do with a pet. You’ll be proactive because you want to get things done. Do be patient with partners and close friends, especially if they’re annoying. You can be part of the problem or part of the solution.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s a new year and you’re inspired to be as productive as possible. (I’m impressed.) Continue to work hard. Delegate wherever you can. Discussions about vacations, social outings and creative situations will go well. Appreciate your talents!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re in work mode this week; however, you also want to play! (Lucky Virgos are sipping margaritas on a sandy beach somewhere.) Nevertheless, many of you are checking on finances and cash flow to do home repairs. Family discussions about money might take place today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which gives you an edge over all the other signs. (Use this!) Furthermore, the moon is dancing with Mercury, which enhances your ability to talk to others. In particular, you will easily express your feelings because you’re more sensitive and aware today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because this is a busy, fast-paced week for you with errands, appointments, short trips plus increased reading and writing, it might be wise to take a backseat today. Why not catch your breath? You will want to study financial matters, banking and cash flow. (Stay on top of important details.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend, probably a female. In fact, if you share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person, their feedback might help you. This is also an excellent time to shop for wardrobe goodies for yourself. Keep up the hard work!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some of them seem to know personal details about your private life. Like, what’s with that? Is the posse after you? More than most, you value your good reputation in the eyes of your peers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with someone younger will be lively! This person’s enthusiasm for something might influence you, especially in terms of travel or “getting away.” Speaking of which, you want to do something different today because you need a change. Why not shake things up a little?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents, teachers and anyone in authority about taxes, debt, fines, levies, shared property and anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else. With Venus high in your chart, these discussions will favor you. Yes!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emma Mackey (1996) shares your birthday. You are quick-witted and creative. Many of you are collectors. You have strong opinions and a highly individual approach to things. This year is about working hard and creating a solid foundation for yourself. Simplicity will be the key. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

